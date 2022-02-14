Castle Theatre eases COVID-19 policies

BLOOMINGTON — The Castle Theatre is rolling back COVID-19 policies, allowing concertgoers to return to the downtown venue without proof of vaccination or a negative test.

The changes will be effective immediately, according to the announcement posted online Monday afternoon.

“It now seems conditions have changed to the point where we are comfortable with lifting these entry protocols,” the post said.

The theater may implement those protocols again as artists require, which will be “communicated on a show by show basis. Please be sure to read event descriptions thoroughly to know if there are additional protocols in place.”

The Castle Theatre added requirements for vaccination or negative tests in August, primarily driven by artists who demanded the added precautions and in an attempt “to protect everyone coming through our doors and keep live music alive,” venue management has said.

“We hope having these protocols has helped lessen the spread of COVID-19,” the post said.

The Castle’s next show — Back 2 Bassics with Nitti Gritti and LYNY — is Thursday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:15 p.m.

