Bruegala brings beer fest back to Bloomington this fall 🍻

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Jaycees announced this week its annual charity beer festival is returning downtown this fall.

“It’ll be just a good way for everyone to be outside, walk around and enjoy the environment,” said Sara Willenborg, co-chair of the Bruegala planning committee.

The 22nd annual Bruegala will be 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, around the museum square in downtown Bloomington, embracing the season with the nickname “Boogala.”

This will be Bruegala’s first year back to a larger scale since the pandemic began. The festival was canceled in 2020 and a scaled-down event was held downtown last year.

Willenborg said the event typically takes nine months to plan, but since organizers weren’t sure if they would be able to have it in 2021, they had to pull it together in just three months that year.

They’ve turned the scale back up this year welcoming 10 breweries to the square, “but with the pandemic still in the background, we’re not quite in full force like in 2019,” she said.

Before the pandemic, more than 50 Midwestern breweries, meaderies, cideries and wineries gathered each year at Bruegala, with thousands of attendees joining the fun and drinking samples.

This year, with local bands, food trucks and local and regional brewers coming downtown, “Everything that we’re trying to do is just to celebrate Bloomington-Normal and bring the community together,” Willenborg said.

Bruegala will coincide with downtown’s monthly First Friday, also themed for the Halloween season — “First Fright Day” — and organizers said they hope to add some of their own outdoor activities to the beer fest this year.

The Bloomington-Normal Jaycees is a nonprofit community organization that works on individual and community development and helps to raise money for other community groups through events like Bruegala.

The beer festival acts as a fundraiser for the Jaycees and two local charities. Applications are being collected this month and the charities will be selected in August.

If it rains Oct. 7, Bruegala will be held Oct. 14 instead.