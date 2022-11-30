Blue Iris blasting hard rock Friday in LeRoy

BLOOMINGTON — When times got tough as she was growing up, Towanda’s Jen Hargis said music was her saving grace.

Now a physics teacher at Bloomington High School, Hargis is teaching students more fundamental lessons in life than force is equal to mass times acceleration.

Hargis said she tells young learners that it’s never too late to follow their dreams. She also encourages them to be positive and make good life choices.

“I really do try to inspire them,” the singer-songwriter said. “It’s the favorite part of my job.”

And as the frontwoman of four-piece hard rock band Blue Iris, her material has made high marks in the national Josie Music Awards online completion based out of Nashville.

Hargis said “The Others,” a song she wrote about bullying, was nominated for a songwriter achievement category. Results are still to be announced.

A mom first

Hargis said she returned to writing music after being a single mother for 20 years. The first song she wrote when she resumed was “Long Lost Friend.”

Dedicating the track to her cousin who had been diagnosed with stage four cancer, Hargis softly sings, “Don’t let this be the end.”

And it wasn’t. Around a year and a half after that diagnosis, her cousin is healthy.

Hargis also wrote “The Doll,” which she said is a personal story about her experiences as a single mother, coming out of turmoil and being able to make time for herself again.

Her band was first named Mother Mercy and played hard rock covers and originals. She said they had a fifth member on lead guitar and vocals, but he left due to health issues.

While in Mother Mercy, Hargis teamed up with violinist Bre Christensen Schaut, who then recruited her husband, Jason Schaut, for bass. Jen’s husband, Rob Hargis is kicking on the drums for the band.

Jen Hargis said three of her songs written last year with Mother Mercy were nominated for the Josie Music Awards. Altogether, six of her songs have been nominated in the contest over three years.

The quartet has been playing together as Blue Iris for about a year. Most recently, they’ve made the rounds in Bloomington, performing at Gill Street Eats, Cadillac Jack’s and Shooter’s Lounge. Their next show is Friday at Houdini’s Spirits in LeRoy.

Early covers they picked up were Led Zepplin’s “Communication Breakdown,” “Paint it Black” by The Rolling Stones and ”Riders of The Storm” by The Doors. They’ve also tied up several recordings of covers and original songs with Tony SanFilippo of Oxide Lounge Recording in Bloomington.

Their original track “Jennifer’s Garden” carries strong 1960s vibes from “Strawberry Fields” by The Beatles, with Bre Schaut layering trippy melodies on her strings. Schaut said she uses an effect on her electric violin that’s like “a fairy flying through a garden.”

Hargis said they also cover Dorothy songs and take on an edgier blues sound. She added they plan to loosen up with their next song additions.

School of rock

When teaching physics, Hargis said she discusses music all the time with students. She said she’ll bring her guitar, jam out a few tunes and let the kids play a few songs, too.

“I’ll talk to them all about the physics of the guitar and a little bit about music theory,” Hargis said, “and I’ll kind of encourage them to get into music at their young age, because they have their whole lives ahead of them.

“Oh my gosh, what an opportunity that is!”

Other classroom topics include differences in harmonics and frequencies of musical notes, the vibration of strings and how string length and thickness create different notes.

Last year, Hargis said she invited her students to bring an instrument in, share their knowledge of it and play for the class. One brought in a French horn and another came with a ukulele.

Then they all got together for an impromptu concert, and “it was so cool,” Hargis said.

The teacher-musician said students need mentors to help them see how to do something, and how to act.

She also advises aspiring musicians in her classes to practice just a little bit every day — even if that means as soon as they wake up, or before they go to sleep.

“It doesn’t matter how bad you are. It doesn’t matter how good you want to be. Just keep doing it,” she said.

She also tells them: “The sky’s the limit.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Blue Iris WHEN: 8-11 p.m., Friday Dec. 2 WHERE: Houdini's Spirits, 106 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy TICKETS: Free ALSO CHECK OUT: Subsequent shows at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Adventures Bar and Grill in Cornell, and 8 p.m. Jan. 14. at Sleepy Creek Vineyards in Fairmount.