Bloomington Tour de Chocolat moved to Feb. 18

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Tour de Chocolat in downtown Bloomington has been rescheduled due to winter weather.

The event will be held Feb. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Friday.

“The City of Bloomington and many of the participating downtown Bloomington businesses felt that postponing the event to February 18 would allow everyone to stay safe during this snow emergency,” Melissa Hon, director of economic and community development, said in a Thursday news release. “We hope that everyone will be able to join us on this new date for plenty of tasty chocolate treats.”

Tour de Chocolat, sponsored by Ferrero, began in 2006 as part of Bloomington's First Friday series, where businesses offer special deals and other items. Tour de Chocolat is one of the most popular in the series ahead of Valentine's Day, with samples of chocolate goods and sales.

