Bloomington Tour de Chocolat moved to Feb. 18

A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. 

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Tour de Chocolat in downtown Bloomington has been rescheduled due to winter weather.

The event will be held Feb. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. It was originally scheduled for Friday.

“The City of Bloomington and many of the participating downtown Bloomington businesses felt that postponing the event to February 18 would allow everyone to stay safe during this snow emergency,” Melissa Hon, director of economic and community development, said in a Thursday news release. “We hope that everyone will be able to join us on this new date for plenty of tasty chocolate treats.”

A tray of chocolate-coated fruit awaits taste testers at the annual Tour de Chocolat in downtown Bloomington in 2018.

Tour de Chocolat, sponsored by Ferrero, began in 2006 as part of Bloomington's First Friday series, where businesses offer special deals and other items. Tour de Chocolat is one of the most popular in the series ahead of Valentine's Day, with samples of chocolate goods and sales.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

