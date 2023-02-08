Bloomington, Streator vocal groups deliver Valentine's Day serenades

BLOOMINGTON — Sweet little love songs are sending off across Central Illinois this month.

Two fundraisers to support area vocal programs are offering to surprise the special people in your life with harmony and lyrics of endearment.

Bloomington’s Sound of Illinois Barbershop Chorus is back to serenading partners, family members, business clients and elementary school classes for the first time since 2020. There’s also Streator’s Poco a Poco youth summer music festival, which is debuting 16 pre-recorded “Love Grams” for digital distribution on Valentine’s Day.

Whether your beloved are near or far to the Twin Cities, these singers can help put a little love in their hearts.

Ray of sunshine

SOI members Jim Waldolf, Kurt Gummerman and Tom DeBord all agree there’s a long and rich history of barbershop singing for valentines. The three were joined by Doug Ferrier, who Waldorf said was filling in for Byron Blair as a “spare-a-tone baritone” in their Harmony Guaranteed quartet, while sampling a song for The Pantagraph at their Tuesday rehearsal in Bloomington.

Gummerman said bringing joy to those they serenade is what he loves most. He added the listeners “just love it.”

Reactions do vary, he noted. Gummerman said: “Sometimes they're embarrassed. Sometimes they're mad. A lot of times, they cry.”

DeBord said they never know what a person's day has been like before they arrive. Still, he said they bring a “ray of sunshine.”

Mackinaw’s Nicole Shake has coordinated the SOI serenade services since 2018. As a former recipient of a serenade order, and wife to SOI chorus member Adam Shake, she attested to how unique and exceptional it is for a valentine.

“It's the type of valentine (gift) that can never be replicated,” Mrs. Shake said, noting its not something her husband could buy from the store on the way home from work. She said he had to make advance plans and coordinate them with her boss to deliver the serenade at her desk.

Shake said she felt like she was in an old-time move scene. As a lover of music, she said it was special.

She also described the SOI chorus as a “big family.” Her 11-year-old son, Bryan Shake, started singing on the risers in July, and she said she’s “beyond excited.”

Nicole said the group has helped bring Bryan out of his shell and boost his confidence. And, Adam gets great father-son time in, too. Bryan’s dad sings in the Happy Hour quartet with Ferrier.

She said Bryan started as an actor who joined them last for the Barbershop Harmony Society Nationals in Charlotte, North Carolina, and then decided he wanted to sing.

Another young singer in the tenor section is Lincoln Beutal, son of director Tim Beutal. Lincoln said his favorite part about singing in the Linc 182 quartet is he gets to sing with his friends.

Valentine selections could include “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” “Heart of My Heart,” “My Wild Irish Rose” and “Sweet and Lovely.” SOI quartets to deliver serenades include Happy Hour, Busted Chord, Linc 182, Uncalled For and 4th Dimensia.

Shake said proceeds from serenade orders support SOI’s concerts, keeping ticket prices low, along with its annual Youth in Harmony Festival.

Jim Stahly, historian for SOI, said they’ve been marketing serenade orders since 2006. SOI has been active since 1942.

“Music seems to be a universal way of reaching out to people and touching their emotions,” said Stahly.

Ferrier said he has sung valentines for about four years. He said their audiences may not remember exactly who sang to them, but “they remember the feeling.”

Touching telegrams

If your valentine prefers an expression of love on a much higher musical note, then mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh has over a dozen tracks on deck to brighten up their day.

While there’s heartache out there, the executive director of Poco a Poco said recording music during the pandemic has shown us how connected we are with people all over the world.

When offering a similar format of Christmas-themed telegrams over the recent holiday season, she said one telegram was delivered to someone in Italy. Others went to people staying in hospitals for the holiday.

She’s professionally sung and recorded 16 songs, offering a range that suits all kinds of valentines in your life. Tombaugh said one can be sent to a child and saying “there’s no one like you in this world.” Others are songs of comfort and solidarity, she said, and show a partner they’ll “Never Walk Alone.”

Her goal was to encapsulate music from the early 20th century to modern times so they could be sent to very different people in your life.

“It really doesn't take a lot to turn somebody's day around or just to let somebody know that you're thinking about them,” she said.

Tombaugh said they’re ramping up preparations for the seventh Poco a Poco festival, which returns to Streator June 10-17. She said in a press release the event has served 70 young artists from 28 schools in four states, instilling a lifelong love of music.

Singing along

Each year SOI serenades valentines, Ferrier said they get great stories, which “start with a smile and disbelief, and then tears — tears of joy.”

The Pantagraph reported in December’s "In Search of Santa" series that their quartet serenaded Bob Dobski while he was seated in a dentist chair. They even sang once for a grumpy diesel mechanic, Gummerman said.

One memory that Waldof fondly recalled was serenading Shirely Erdman, a late resident of Luther Oaks.

When they walked in, he said they were there to sing her love songs, and she asked what they would sing.

Waldorf responded, “Let Call You Sweetheart,” and she said she knew that song. He said she stood in front of them and a crowd at the home, and sung along with them.

When they finished, Erdman asked what they’d sing next. Waldorf said next up was “Heart of My Heart.”

Erdman said: “I know that one, too!”

HOW TO ORDER Sound of Illinois serenades WHAT: Schedule a quartet to sing 2 barbershop songs, and gift a card, a rose and a candy or a candle. Add-on options are available. Orders can be delivered anywhere with public access, like workplaces, schools or restaurants, within 25 miles of Bloomington-Normal. WHEN: Request a one-hour timeframe from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 14. Orders are due by 8 p.m. Sunday. Feb. 12. COST: $60 HOW: Orders can be placed online at soivalentines.myshopify.com. For assistance, call 309-359-7180 or email soisingingvalentines@gmail.com. Poco a Poco "Love-grams" WHAT: Select from two of 16 pre-recorded songs to be delivered in an exclusive YouTube audio link. WHEN: Delivered digitally on Valentine's Day. Orders due by end of day Monday, Feb. 13. COST: $30 HOW TO: Order online at pocoapoco.org/love-grams. For assistance, call 309-830-6103 or email info@pocoapoco.org.

As an "every-man chorus," SOI invites all men and boys of any skill level to their weekly rehearsals from 6:30-8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays at Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington.