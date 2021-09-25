Bloomington relives local history at Evergreen Cemetery Walk

BLOOMINGTON — History came alive Saturday at Bloomington’s Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

Just under 200 people took a stroll at the 27th Evergreen Cemetery Walk on Saturday, with hundreds more expected to attend Oct. 2-3, as well as on school field trips. The Sunday, Sept. 26 tours are already sold out.

The walk was established over 25 years ago to discourage vandalism at the cemetery by informing the community of notable figures buried there who have connections to the McLean County area.

The event, which was produced by the McLean County Museum of History, featured local actors who gave theatrical portrayals for a glimpse of personalities past.

Dean and Cyndee Brown performed as Sigmund and Hilda Livingston, recalling the start of the Anti-Defamation League. They stood at the graveside of William R. Bach, a classmate and law partner of Sigmund Livingston.

Jennifer Rusk acted as Julia Duff, along with Elaine McCoy Hill as Alverta Duff. The two Duff sisters were among the first Black families to reside in Normal, and their actresses recollected memories of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

In character as Julia Duff, Rusk said after they were marched out of Tulsa, they returned and found "the whole place was in ashes."

Joyce Cryer said at the walk she heard had never heard of the massacre before.

"I learned something new from each of the characters," Cryer said. "It's fascinating, and it's a beautiful setting, too."

Along with the two weekends of the event, three tours of schoolkids per day got to experience local theater while also learning about history, according to Candace Summers, director of community education at the museum.

“It’s fast-paced but they love it," she said. "The kids have a good time."

Summers added the schoolkids were excited to go, since it was their first field trip since early 2020.

Bloomington's Mary Manos said the talent that was out on Saturday was awesome, and their acting was exceptional.

"It was beautiful high-quality work," she said.

"You never go to a cemetery the same way after this," Manos later said.

Summers said she didn't think there were any weak scripts this year, as they all portray a unique point in the county's history.

Tickets are still available for Oct. 2 and 3, but availability is dwindling, Summers said. T

In-person tickets are $20 for the public, $18 for museum members and $5 for students and children. Virtual tickets are $25 for the public and $20 for members. The hybrid option is $30 and offers one ticket for the in-person walk and one ticket for the virtual walk.

Passes can be bought online on the museum's website.

