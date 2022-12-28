Bloomington-Normal's music scene: A look back at 2022's high notes

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In this week's BloNo Beats column, Pantagraph reporter Brendan Denison links up with the Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums band to rediscover his lost love for bagpiping.

2022 was a musically noteworthy year in Bloomington-Normal.

In June, The Tailgate and Tall Boys music festival trucked its way over from Peoria to Bloomington. The Castle Theater heralded its third Black Dirt Music Festival in August. The Normal Marching Band raced to second place in the Illinois State Marching Band Championships in October. And most remarkably, the Twin Cities exploded with yellow as Leah Marlene ascended to top three finalists on "American Idol."

Marlene’s music has undoubtedly inspired many to pursue their creative passions, myself included. It so moved me, I took the first steps to pitch and develop this live music column following my first interview with her in March. Her super-powered uniqueness has continued to burst through the fall with showings at the Corn Belters Stadium and the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts.

2022 truly kept up a tip-top tempo in both the town and city. Here are five columns that marked high notes in BloNo Beats' first year. 

071422-blm-loc-1beats

Shown second from right is Dan Hubbard along with his bandmates. He performed Saturday, July 16, as part of the Saturdays on the Square concert series.

Dan Hubbard

Kicking off this list is Dan Hubbard’s Saturday at the Square concert in July. The Americana rocker with Bloomington-Normal roots went on stage wholeheartedly swinging hits like “Run Towards the River” and “The Last Time You See Me.” Hubbard shared with the Twin Cities his wallflower-like inspirations and a night of music on his 40th birthday. He also told us about the importance of maintaining patience, surrounding yourself with those who will be honest with you, and following your gut.

72822-blm-loc-1beats

Turas poses in this provided photo from April 24 taken at the Peoria Riverfront. Shown back row from left is Jeff Calhoun and Mike Bergstrom; middle is AnneMarie Brinton; front from left is Rose Fahey Wright and Lauri Gannon.

Turas

A green chord was struck with the Twin Cities’ lovers of Celtic music in late July, as crowd of about 300 showed up at Connie Link Amphitheatre for Turas. The Peoria band put forth traditional Irish tunes like “Cold Frosty Morning,” telling John Riley’s tale of desertion from the U.S. Army during the 1846 war with Mexico and final stand with the “San Patricio Battalion.” Their reels and jigs jumped joyously with fancy tin whistling and banjo picking, and I hope for their return.

072122-blm-loc-2beats

Members of Backyard Tire Fire pose in this press photo taken in the green room of The Castle Theatre before a livestreamed show in June 2020.

Backyard Tire Fire

Edward David Anderson is Central Illinois’ own troubadour. His band, Backyard Tire Fire, took on a summer stage at Black Dirt Music Festival, an event that partially shares the name with their “Black Dirt Blue Sky” album. The 2021 EP feature tracks composed of visits by tiny birds and in honor of legendary Texas folk hero Alejandro Escovedo. In July, the Havana father and musician shared his experiences following the songwriter’s trail, and these wise words from his mother: “Anything worthwhile isn’t easy.”

082122-blm-loc-concert6 (copy)

In this Aug. 19 file photo, Style in Stereo delights concertgoers with a dynamic performance in downtown Bloomington. Joe Palma and Queena Amore lifted Kimberly Wright during a couple of choreographed numbers.

Style in Stereo

Under the wing of wedding event professionals in Palma Entertainment is a party-rocking troupe of musicians banded as Style in Stereo. Vocalists Joe Palma, Kimberly Wright and Ed Campbell proved themselves several times this year as masters of hype, closing out the Saturdays at the Square series. Rain or shine, you can trust them to get a crowd bumping with their multi-genre repertoire of popular covers. They’ll be back at it Saturday to help ring in the New Year at The Stable Music Hall and Lounge. Tickets start at $20.

111422-blm-loc-parade2.jpg

The Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums group plays in the Heyworth Christmas Parade on Nov. 13.

Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums

The musician in me was reborn this spring after I was recruited by Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums, and picked up bagpipes for the first time in 13 years. This was partly thanks to the leadership and persuasion of Pipe Major Scott Whitman, plus instruction by our quartermaster Dick Steffen. My serendipitous encounters with them in Normal, as well as an additional piping mentor and friend of mind, Nolan Schoenle of the Turloch Ur Pipe Band based in Grinnell, Iowa, I now reminisce as cherished milestones in my newfound bagpipe journey.

Looking back, I do feel slightly embarrassed having documented my first piping sounds in over a decade — my breathing wasn't steady and the tunes I played were quite novice. However, one should embrace at a least a smidgen of humility when pursuing something you truly love.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

