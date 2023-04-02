BLOOMINGTON — Slow Art Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 15 local arts organizations in Bloomington-Normal.
Slow Art Day is an annual global event created to help people slow down and discover the joy of art at museums, galleries, studios, sculpture parks and other cultural sites, according to a news release. Last year Bloomington organized the first citywide event since Slow Art Day was created in 2010, and this year's number of hosts has almost doubled.
The event is free, open to all ages, and will take place rain or shine. The Hangar Art Co. will host a closing reception from 2 to 4 p.m., featuring a cash bar and some small bites from The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room.
Participating locations include 410 Sculpture Park, Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio, Art Vortex Studio, Three Square Art Studio, Mandy Roeing Fine Art Studio and Gallery, Inside Out: Accessible Art, Eaton Studio Gallery, Illinois Art Station, The Hangar Art Company, The House on Garling Street, Joann Goetzinger Studio Gallery, Main Gallery 404, McLean County Museum of History, McLean County Arts Center and the BCAI Cultural Arts & Humanities.
In this file photo from April 2, 2022, Jim Ulavege, of Bloomington, takes in a snowy landscape painting done by Herb Eaton at Eaton Gallery in Bloomington. Slow Art Day encouraged people to take a longer moment to appreciate creative arts.