Bloomington announces 'Tunes on the Trail' concert series

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department will host "Tunes on the Trail," a free fall concert series.

The first performance will be Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Tipton Park South, 2410 G.E. Road, Bloomington. The stage will be set in the south parking lot of GE road and face into the park.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to pack a lunch, bring a lawn chair and listen to the band The Unemployed Architects.

The second and final performance of the series will take place Sunday, Oct. 9, and will feature the band Jim & Tommy at the same time and location.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Visit BloomingtonParks.org or call 309-434-2260 for more information.