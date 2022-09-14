Bloomington announces 'Tunes on the Trail' concert series

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department will host "Tunes on the Trail," a free fall concert series.
The first performance will be Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Tipton Park South, 2410 G.E. Road, Bloomington. The stage will be set in the south parking lot of GE road and face into the park.
Those who plan to attend are encouraged to pack a lunch, bring a lawn chair and listen to the band The Unemployed Architects.
The second and final performance of the series will take place Sunday, Oct. 9, and will feature the band Jim & Tommy at the same time and location.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Visit
BloomingtonParks.org or call 309-434-2260 for more information.
Photos: 2022 Bloomington Labor Day Parade
090622-blm-loc-28parade.JPG
Shriners Children's Hospitals Tin Lizzie Patrol marched in the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-29parade.JPG
The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-30parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-31parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets for the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-32parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-33parade.JPG
Shriners Children's Hospital marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-34parade.JPG
Carl Sellmyer watched the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington. He said, "It's a fun day to celebrate work."
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-35parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets for the Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 5, from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-17parade.JPG
The McLean County Democrats marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-18parade.JPG
The McLean County Democrats marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-19parade.JPG
Chuck Carver, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said he was proud to march in the Labor Day parade as its parade marshal on Monday morning in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-20parade.JPG
Chuck Carver, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said he was proud to march in the Labor Day parade as its parade marshal Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-21parade.JPG
Parade watchers in the Grossinger Motors Arena parking garage try to catch a ball during the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-22parade.JPG
Jen and Roger Gonzalez came out to the Labor Day parade Monday morning in downtown Bloomington to photograph their daughter, Joanna, in the University High marching band.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-23parade.JPG
Jen and Roger Gonzalez came out to the Labor Day Parade in the morning Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington to photograph their daughter, Joanna, in the University High marching band.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-24parade.JPG
Sheet Metal Workers Local 1 marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-25parade.JPG
Chuck Carver, president of AFSCME Local 1110, Renee Nestler of AFSCME Council 31 and Sharon Chung with the McLean County Democrats spoke together before the start of the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-26parade.JPG
Laborers International of North America Local 352 prepare to march in the Labor Day Parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-27parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-2parade.JPG
Fifty American flags were marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-3parade.JPG
Latisha Brooks brought her young children with her to the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-4parade.JPG
The Bloomington Fire Department marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-5parade.JPG
Hundreds lined the streets Monday from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park for the Labor Day parade.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-6parade.JPG
A man and his tractor in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-7parade.JPG
Illinois State University cheerleaders marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-8parade.JPG
Illinois State University dancers marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-9parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-10parade.JPG
Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-11parade.JPG
A tuba player for Illinois State University's Big Red Marching Machine takes a breath during the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-12parade.JPG
Shriners Children's Hospitals Tin Lizzie Patrol marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-16parade.JPG
The McLean County Democrats marched in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
090622-blm-loc-1parade.JPG
Local radio stations drove in the Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 5, in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!