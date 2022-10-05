BloNo concert scene warms up fall weekend with a busy lineup

BLOOMINGTON — The summer season may be over, but Twin Cities stages are staying warmed up for music fans this weekend.

From bluegrass and folk punk to Afro-Cuban rhythms and stoner metal, Bloomington-Normal venues are again packed to the brim with a broad range of live music. Here’s your day-by-day guide for what to listen to:

THURSDAY

Reggae-punksters Bumping Uglies will get walloping Thursday at The Stable, following up a top-notch performance Sept. 22 by Artikal Sound System. Fans of likewise rock-fused reggae bands, like Sublime, are in for another treat at the Bloomington music hall. The six-piece performers of tracks like “White Boy Reggae” are pitching story-heavy lyrics and walking one-drop bass lines. Tickets run $17.

If the bass isn’t dropping hard enough for you, just catch Riot Ten at The Castle instead. Still rolling through his second “Hype or Die” album release tour, this El Paso, Texas-based DJ is mixing dubstep, trap and hardstyle dance music, with support from Jiqui and Peoria-based DJ Spinion. Event passes are $23.

And if the bass isn’t not loud enough for you, you can bet Bongzilla will drench you in thick, doomy stoner metal at nightshop. The three-piece band from Madison, Wisconsin, will dredge up dank and dirty sounds straight from the sonic sludge pits. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

Don’t dismiss their cannabis-themed name and song titles as juvenile. The trio of “Muleboy” on bass, “Spanky” on guitar and “Magma” beating drums are quite civic minded, as evidenced by their reciting of the Fourth Amendment in distortion-laden track “Prohibition.”

They released their latest album “Weedsconsin” in spring 2021 via Gungeon Records, with track “Space Rock” rocketing off with moonward plume clouds. Twin Wizard and Master Bastard open their show.

FRIDAY

The Bloomington Center for The Performing Arts is bringing out another diversely talented group of musicians with the Friday booking of Tiempo Libre, a three-time Grammy nominee band doing Afro-Caribbean jazz fusion. A press release from BCPA said they play sophisticated tropical music with irresistible blends of jazz harmonies and seductive Latin rhythms.

Come on out and let the music coax you into dancing to their “son Cubano” musical styles. It’s just $10 a ticket.

If you’re more in the mood for some twang on Friday, then get your dancing boots laced up for The SteelDrivers. They’re blasting the rock-heartedness in life with bluegrass songs at The Castle, for $25 a ticket.

This Nashville-based quintet is a true testament to resiliency. They’ve lost lead singers twice over the years, but they’re still chugging out wholehearted hits.

In their 2020 album “Bad For You,” Kelvin Damrell belts out no truer lessons of love in “Forgive,” as fiddler Tammy Rogers vaults high notes to the heavens on her strings.

Then in “When A Heart Breaks,” the emotional expression peaks as Damrell sings: “Time heals all or so they say / But it sure don’t feel that way.”

SATURDAY

Fresh off the proverbial freight train is another round of folk punk acts playing Saturday at nightshop. Headlining is Knoxville’s Burnt Toast, a trio trekking off for their first tour this month since 2019.

While their burned-out, washboard-rattling sounds might seem similar to other folk punk groups, they’re taking a fresh pass at the genre. Burnt Toast closes out its 2020 album “Give This To Someone You Hate” with song “What's New.” The addition of echoed electric guitar riffs in the track’s bridge offers an unexpected layer to a mellow lament for moving on.

They also twist upbeat guitar chords over chants of dread in the song “Dumpster Fire” — a trustworthy folk punk formula executed flawlessly with no musical crust spared. It’s just the right amount of contrast that sets the stage for the perfect punk breakdown. And they do it again with “Ghost,” while adding some cheery xylophone strikes too.

Supporting is Quitter Talk from Peoria, and Chicago-band Owls and Other Animals, also making their nightshop debut. Door fee for the show is just $7.