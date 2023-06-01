Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Music may move you to wonderful places.

And over 20,000 were moved last weekend to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe for Summer Camp Music Festival, a true Central Illinois wonder of live music.

Looking back on four days of dancing to beats of all kinds, making new friends and reconnecting with old, trying new foods, discovering new bands and giving back to the Earth, there’s simply too many notable experiences to squeeze into one news column.

From Lotus jamming out Thursday a flawless cover of Todd Terje’s “Inspector Norse,” to hearing Vulfpeck guitarist Cory Wong team up early Monday morning with Sierra Hull for lightning-fast string pickings in the Red Barn, it’s safe to say this Summer Camp was packed with lifetime memories.

When The Wailers took the Starshine Stage with the Friday sun setting to their backs, this Bob Marley spinoff band passionately opened their show with “Is This Love.” And the crowd was feeling that Jamaican love.

It was a set proving you don’t need lots of visual effects to put on a top-notch musical experience. The festival production team, Jay Goldberg Entertainment, showed they schedule concerts and place stages with finesse.

Friday picked up even more steam when Goose took off from the Sunshine Stage soaring their smooth jams in “California Magic.”

When I was a younger festivalgoer in 2018, I would have greater anticipated Pigeons Playing Ping Pong rocketing off the Friday slots at Summer Camp with their high-energy funk. Then in March 2020, my last pre-pandemic show was a double-header of Goose and Pigeons in the St. Louis Delmar Loop.

To witness Goose go from opening for Pigeons in 2020 to getting just as big of a festival stage as their feathery compatriots in 2023 was a delightful development, and I’m all for it.

Finishing my festival volunteer duties early enough to catch Sun Stereo was a pleasant Saturday surprise. Their keyboardist and lead vocalist, Kelly McMorris, is a stage hype expert, and I was stoked to hear his band’s supersonic sounds again.

Later that evening, I also heard Les Claypool mention how someone in his audience hoisted posters of a fried egg and brought him joy. What an egg-cellent observation!

My guilty pleasure this weekend was making the 2 a.m. Sunday Papadosio set at the Campfire Stage, despite being scheduled to volunteer at 8 a.m. later that morning. Although it was a crowded set, hearing my my favorite jam-electronica songs still brought tears of joy to my eyes.

I’ve heard Papadosio play their hit track “Find Your Cloud” several times before at other shows. Hearing it at possibly one of the last Summer Camp fests wholly affirmed that I had arrived to where I was meant to be.

Eventually, after enough Sunday afternoon napping in my camp chair, I made my way over to the Vulfpeck headliner show. The band took the stage donning bathrobes, likely because their funk is so just-came-out-of-the-shower clean.

Given that this could be one of the last Summer Camp festivals at Three Sisters, as it goes on hiatus and plans a redefined event for future years, I left Chillicothe on Monday with many bittersweet feelings (and blisters on my feet). The festival has always been a long, strange trip for music lovers like me, and I’m grateful for every musical journey I’ve taken there since 2011.

Waste not

Due to personal financial constraints, my attendance at this year’s Summer Camp was made entirely possible through the festival’s volunteer program.

I signed up for the Green Team, and worked three recycling-sorting shifts in exchange for a mostly-compensated festival pass. Zero Waste Event Productions, based out of Athens, Ohio, was contracted to manage sorting operations.

Their CEO, Tyler Bonner, told me they’re booked for 37 events this festival season, and Summer Camp is a bit of a “unicorn” for them.

He said it’s their largest sorting operating and volunteer staffing, as other events they work are smaller, run for fewer days or don’t involve camping. Their next event in the state is set for Shoe Fest from Sept. 1-3 in Manteno, which is also a music and camping festival.

Just like me, Bonner said Summer Camp was his first festival, and 2023 was his 16th time there. He said he began working zero-waste programs in 2013-14 through AmeriCorps with the Rural Action nonprofit.

He said he had been attending festivals for years before that, and these zero-waste programs were an avenue for him to make a big impact and give back to the festival community.

Bonner said his waste services started as a nonprofit in 2015 and became a LLC in 2018. They use conveyor belts for sorting, he said, so crews can put extremely dirty materials right back into the garbage without touching them, and only pick out clean recyclables and compost.

The hand-crank-powered conveyer belt I worked was nicknamed “Frank-and-Beans.” Bonner said earlier belt iterations had “Wizard of Oz”-themed names.

He said the operation at Summer Camp generally focused on sorting streams from recycling and compost containers, but they also pulled recyclables from the main trash streams during downtime. In the compost streams, Bonner said they picked utensils and other dining ware that’s certified compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute.

One purpose of the operation, he said, was to ensure the recyclable and compost streams were free of contaminants before being sent to local facilities.

In total, he said the following materials at Summer Camp were diverted from landfills: a 40-yard dumpster of broken down, compressed cardboard; two 30-yard dumpsters of aluminum cans; one and three-quarters of a 30-yard dumpster of plastic bottles; a quarter of a 20-yard dumpster of glass (with a large portion coming from bartending vendors), and half of a 30-yard- dumpster of compostable items.

They also collected random scrap metals and tins.

Bonner said celebrations and festivals are a key component of the human experience and will always be part of our culture and society.

“We just need to learn to celebrate sustainably so we can protect these spaces that host our events,” he said.

