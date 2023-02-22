BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School orchestral violist Noel Sims doesn’t get upset after a rejected audition.

She said it just makes her want to work harder.

Sims, now a senior at BHS and member of the school's symphonic orchestra, took the first steps in her violin journey as a fifth grader at Stevenson Elementary School. In an interview with The Pantagraph last week, Sims said the violin was her second option after clarinet. At the start, she was fitted for a three-fourths sized violin.

“I didn't think I was going to be super serious about it, but it ended up being a really important thing to me,” Sims said.

Sims said she’s a fan of Ludwig van Beethoven and his “Symphony No. 6," adding his music is very sensible, but also intense and fun to play.

More recently, she’s become drawn to Gustav Mahler’s first symphony.

“It's really hard, but it's very rewarding if it’s played well,” said the 18-year-old violinist. Sims also demonstrated a part of “Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso” by Camille Saint-Saëns while at The Pantagraph’s office.

"People you love most"

Sims compared playing with others in a band to being on a sports team: She said more than anything, it’s “like a community.”

“You learn with them. You go through hardships with them,” Sims said. “I feel like that's a thing that students need … they need to experience criticism.”

That doesn’t mean berating or attacking her bandmates. Sims said they learn to strike a balance between encouraging and criticizing, so they still have a passion for their instrument.

With her two senior friends and music classmates, Jill Alfaro and Elisa Pressley, along for the interview, Sims said she really enjoys playing with her bandmates. She said they’re her best friends who support her through everything.

“It really gives you the people that you love the most,” she said.

Sims said she plans to apply for band placements at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Rice University, New England Conservatory, the University of Washington and the Eastman School of Music.

In addition to BHS bands, Sims has played in the Illinois Wesleyan Symphony Orchestra and in the Birch Creek Symphony. She placed in the Illinois Music Education Association Honors Orchestra last year, and will return in 2023.

Although practicing is hard and may not always seem like fun to people, Sims said music has taught her it should be a prevalent part of life.

She encouraged people to not stop playing just because they don’t have to perform in school bands anymore.

Sims said to not give up music, adding that “the music will follow you” in life.

Bowing limelight

Sims was highlighted on social media earlier this month in a District 87 “Senior Spotlight.” A Facebook post by the district said Sims’ grandfather was a well-known jazz musician in the Netherlands.

Gina Lavazza, District 87 Director of Communications, said they plan to spotlight seniors periodically throughout the rest of the school year.

Her private instructor since sixth grade is Sharon Chung, also the Illinois House representative for the 91st District. When sharing District 87’s statement, Chung wrote on Facebook that her music students are practically her family members.

Chung said she is proud of everything Sims has accomplished, and she can’t wait to see what she does after graduation.

Chung added: “It’s always inspiring to see what can come out of hard work and dedication!”

District 87 band shows 7 p.m. April 6 — District 87 Band Extravaganza concert at Bloomington High School north gym.

6:30 p.m. April 13 — Eighth grade band spring concert at Bloomington Junior High School.

6 p.m. April 27 — Sixth grade band, seventh grade band and jazz band spring concert at Bloomington Junior High School No admission fees charged. Parents with questions about getting a student involved in a District 87 band are invited to email chernickm@district87.org.

