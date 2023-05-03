What do we mean when we talk about “Star Wars” now?

Do we still mean the movies? Or do we mean the culture that sprouted up around it almost 40 years ago and refuses to go away? Are we talking about planets and monsters from the imagination of George Lucas?

Or the ancillary empire that sprung from those first blockbusters, bedsheets and video games and TV series and amusement park rides? With “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opening in December, these questions are about to get even more complicated. The new films, and the films after that, set to arrive annually, until the earth is extinguished by the sun, are post-Lucas enterprises, akin to Disneyland continuing on after Disney. Quite literally: Disney bought Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012 and does not plan to put the franchise into carbonite. So it seems we need to recognize that, when we talk about liking “Star Wars” now, we are talking about a massive subculture within pop culture itself.

So, here are what I consider the 20 best things about “Star Wars,” culture-wide.