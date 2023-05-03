BLOOMINGTON — May the force be with you on Thursday, May 4.
The force will also be strong in about 150 Bloomington High School students that evening, as they perform selections from John Williams' soundtrack to the “Star Wars” movie series, as well as other classical scores. The first-ever “May the Fourth Be With You” concert launches off at 7 p.m. Thursday, with performances by BHS’ Concert Band and Wind Symphony.
On Monday afternoon I observed the concert band rehearsing “Duel of Fates,” an indelible soundtrack from the “Episode I: The Phantom Menace” prequel. Impressed, I was.
Hearing the timely beating of the timpani drums and the thrilling triplet melodies — executed terrifically by these young performers — filled me with "A New Hope."
When interviewing tenor saxophonist Myrissa Wiggins, I sensed the force was strong in this senior. She said she likes the “Episode IV: The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Force Awakens” movies.
“We’re huge Star Wars fans,” the 17-year-old said of her Bloomington family. To get ready for Thursday, Wiggins said they went out to the movies last weekend and watched “Episode IV: The Return of the Jedi.”
She’s looking forward to playing scores from “Episode II: the Revenge of the Sith.” Wiggins began learning saxophone in fifth grade, and said she also likes when “Duel of Fates” gets loud.
“The ending is like a big explosion to me,” she said. “I just love it.”
Sky-high points
BHS Director of Bands Max Chernick said while his students weren’t born when the first three Star Wars movies came out, they certainly know the movies and musical scores of composer John Williams.
He said Williams is one of the greatest and most decorated composers of all time, as evidenced by over 50 Academy Award nominations. The composer also won Oscar Awards for the first "Star Wars" film, along with “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Schindler’s List.”
“He is a prolific composer and has had a huge influence on the culture of this country,” Chernick said.
Chernick said exposure to Williams' music also helps develop the full musicianship of his students.
Thursday's show will conclude with spring awards announcements for BHS bands, he said.
“This is going to be the high points of our school year,” Chernick said, adding it will be a great way to send off graduating seniors and recognize the Class of 2023.
“The students have worked really hard,” he said, while also noting that seeing them achieve at a very high level is especially rewarding for a band director.
Assistant Director of Bands Pamela Kelly leads the concert band with over 100 students across brass, woodwind and percussion sections. Chernick heads the wind symphony of about 50 students, which he said has the same instrumentation, but in a smaller setting.
He said the concert band will play a suite of music from the “Star Wars” prequels, including “Duel of Fates.” The wind symphony will execute a note-for-note transcription of the finale music from “The Force Awakens.”
Aside from “Star Wars” scores, he said the concert band will perform “Overture Jubiloso” by Frank William Erickson. Chernick described it as a staple for high school bands.
The wind symphony plans to recite “Danzon No. 2," originally orchestrated by Arturo Márquez. Chernick said it’s so popular, “it is often referred to as Mexico's second national anthem.”
Chernick said these will help form a better sense of thematic connection, as some melodies overlap.
He also said attendees are welcome to come in Star Wars-themed costumes.
“There may be stormtroopers in the audience,” he said.
As for Chernick: He said he first thought of wearing a Boba Fett mask, but he instead plans to wear his Kylo Ren socks under his tuxedo.
May the Fourth be with you: 20 reasons we love Star Wars
What do we mean when we talk about “Star Wars” now?
Do we still mean the movies? Or do we mean the culture that sprouted up around it almost 40 years ago and refuses to go away? Are we talking about planets and monsters from the imagination of George Lucas?
Or the ancillary empire that sprung from those first blockbusters, bedsheets and video games and TV series and amusement park rides? With “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opening in December, these questions are about to get even more complicated. The new films, and the films after that, set to arrive annually, until the earth is extinguished by the sun, are post-Lucas enterprises, akin to Disneyland continuing on after Disney. Quite literally: Disney bought Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012 and does not plan to put the franchise into carbonite. So it seems we need to recognize that, when we talk about liking “Star Wars” now, we are talking about a massive subculture within pop culture itself.
So, here are what I consider the 20 best things about “Star Wars,” culture-wide.
1. Han Solo
Scoundrel, wise-cracker, audience surrogate. Everything that first captured the audience is contained in the unhurried, borderline uninvested performance of Harrison Ford, who, like the character itself, regards everything going on around him as sometimes silly, sometimes serious, but generally kind of fun.
2. "The Empire Strikes Back"
A franchise gains gravitas, all of the good guys get their butts kicked endlessly and a series that had been as fizzy as a matinee serial turned compelling. “Dr. Zhivago” in space.
3. "Star Wars" bedhseets
Of all the “Star Wars” merchandise in the universe, maybe the most personal. Regardless if you were tucked under a “Phantom Menace” comforter or rested your head on “Return of the Jedi” painterly designs, repeated wallpaper-style across a plush canvas, remain a dream, for your dreams.
4. "Star Wars" parodies
A vein so delightful it is its own genre. Mel Brooks (“Spaceballs”), MAD magazine, “Friends,” “South Park,” “Family Guy,” “Robot Chicken,” even Woody Allen (“Deconstructing Harry”) mined the innate silliness of the material. As Mark Hamill once sang on “The Simpsons”: “Luke be a Jedi tonight.”
5. Darth Vader
Tall, dark and intimidating, the Darth Lord of the Sith, a.k.a. Anakin, reset the bar for villainy. The franchise itself is actually his story. One caveat: Without his helmet, did he have to look like Uncle Fester?
6. Chewbacca’s growl
The indelible work of sound designer Ben Burtt, who recorded bears, badgers, lions, sea lions, camels and walruses, mixing the vocal performance of each animal with an ear for pain, anger or joy.
7. The brass blast of John Williams’ main theme
An invigorating trumpet fanfare that segues into a surge of London Symphony Orchestra strings and, in roughly two seconds, creates a shorthand for the series.
8. The 501st Legion
You know those intensely detailed, Stormtrooper-suited devotees who attend every “Star Wars” movie opening (and toy release, and flank “Weird Al” Yankovic in concert)? That’s an 18-year-old service organization, with several thousands of members worldwide, whose charity work has become legend.
9. Carrie Fisher
The cinnamon-bun hair provides the iconography but the actress herself, on screen and off, with a strong sense of irony, remains a study in how to play a smart, tough woman in a largely male galaxy.
10. The concept paintings of Ralph McQuarrie
Commissioned by Lucas in the mid-’70s to give some flesh to his conceptually questionable script, McQuarrie, a former tech illustrator for Boeing originally from Gary, Ind., gave the universe a shape, and deserves a lot of credit for the design of Darth Vader, C-3PO, etc.
11. "Lego Star Wars" The Complete Saga"
Best “Star Wars” video game ever? Certainly the most sardonic, a Lego re-working of iconic moments that doesn’t insult the puzzle-solving skills of kids or adults, and plays almost like a piece of found art, a radical interpretation of one pop-culture material by another.
12. "Star Wars" pet costumes
Created by venerable New York costume company Rubie’s. Cleverly disguised any Irish Setter as an Imperial Walker or any corgi as an Ewok.
13. John Barry’s sets in the original trilogy
From the cool hallways of the Death Star to the cavernous hangars to the griminess of the Millennium Falcon, his vision was a mixture of the cobbled-together and the crassly sleek, telegraphing a sense of social order to the universe.
14. General Grievous
The prequel trilogy was not entirely the creative bust that conventional wisdom assumes. Grievous, a kind of cyborg praying mantis with a touch of Snidely Whiplash, was inspired fun.
15. The packaging design for Kenner’s “Star Wars” toy line
For a handful of years, those simple stark black backgrounds and silver racing lines became so ubiquitous — and remain so, in retro form, in many a toy store — the aesthetic can still be found online as a meme, with a transporting, madeleine-like impact.
16. The Han Solo freezing scene in “Empire”
Princess Leia says: “I love you.” Han says: “I know.”
17. “Star Wars Rebels” on Disney XD
rguably the most enjoyable, underrated “Star Wars” series since the original trilogy. It’s feather-light fluff that recaptures the sense of humor, and casual zippiness, of the 1970s.
18. Star Destroyers
The Empire’s flying-V battleships, elegantly imposing.
19. Ewan McGregor's light saber sounds
While shooting “The Phantom Menace,” the actor was so thrilled to slip into his childhood dreams he habitually made the familiar light saber hum while swinging his prop around on set (sounds that had to be replaced later with the actual sound effect). A fan’s enthusiasm turns meta.
20. Anticipation
Like Christmas morning, the wait for a new “Star Wars” movie, the long, teasing promise of greatness, has become as fun as the gift itself.
