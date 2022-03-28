Artistic manager leaves BCPA; city working on leadership plan for downtown venue

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington is working to staff the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts following the departures of three leadership positions.

James Mack, former manager of the venue, and Ryan High, former production manager, left their positions Jan. 5, and artistic manager JongHun Kim left Feb. 22.

“We are currently working on future plans regarding this position at the BCPA internally with staff,” Katherine Murphy, external affairs and communications manager for the city, said Monday.

Murphy said she and Eric Veal, parks, recreation and cultural arts director, hope to have those plans finalized in the next few weeks.

The Bloomington Center for Performing Arts website still lists Mack as the city staff member serving on the Cultural Commission.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

