SUGAR CREEK ARTS FEST

Art fans, creators take over uptown Normal at Sugar Creek Arts Fest

  • 0

Over 100 artists tabled their wares for thousands Saturday and Sunday in Uptown Normal. Watch to see who came and what they had to show.

NORMAL — Lynn Schuster attended her first Sugar Creek Arts Festival on Saturday with her former roommate from Illinois State University’s Hewett Hall, Eloise King.

The graduates of the ISU Class of 1980 were drawn to sculptures by Sean Corner, of Wichita, Kansas. Schuster, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, majored in art at the university and purchased a piece by Corner titled “Listening to your voice.”

King, who now resides in Bloomington, said the event felt more like “Sweat Fest” when it was held in July. She said it’s nice that it’s now held in October.

Toy cars take over Bloomington parking spot, community forum

Corner said it was his 16th year at the fest. He said he makes clay sculptures with human faces that talk about identity and look at what’s on the inside.

Corner said his goal is to provoke some sort of emotion and visceral reaction from the viewer.

“The art should move you, should inspire you,” he continued.

100922-blm-loc-3sugarcreek.JPG

Ancient guardians, cat wizards, and faces within gardens and forests are the subjects of these clay portraits crafted by Wichita, Kansas, sculptor Sean Corner. His art was displayed Saturday at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal. 

The sculptor also said he loves doing anything with faces or masks that fall away and reveal the true source underneath.

He was one of 100 artists who tabled wares Saturday at the festival, organized by the McLean County Arts Center. Doug Johnson, executive director at the center, said they were a little anxious when Saturday morning started out at 34 degrees, but it warmed up to a nice and beautiful rest of the day. Sunday afternoon was warmer, with the high forecast to hit 70 degrees.

Johnson said Saturday the weather was fantastic, “and the crowd shows that.”

100922-blm-loc-16sugarcreek.JPG

Johnson

And the art sales were showing, too. While speaking with The Pantagraph, he said: “We can see artwork walking down the street.”

100922-blm-loc-4sugarcreek.JPG

Crowds fill North Street in uptown Normal Saturday at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival.

He said they think they’ll continue holding the fest in the fall, but planned renovations in the Uptown Circle area could question the possibility.

“We're hopeful that even if the show is slightly smaller to accommodate the construction, that it will return to the fall,” Johnson continued. “It's difficult for the artists if we move the festival around, and July is never going to be cooler.”

'ExtraOrdinary Woman' Alexis Kalish recognized for literacy service work
100922-blm-loc-2sugarcreek.JPG

Illinois State University freshman Wren Renoellet, of Normal, views illustrations of tarot cards made by Sarah Simpson, who vended at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal.

Another vendor Saturday was Normal’s Sarah Simpson, who does illustrations, buttons, stickers and stationery.

She enjoyed the weather too. Said Simpson: “It’s sunny, so that makes me happy.”

She said her favorite art subjects come from movies or animals, but she really likes combining the colorful and dark. That comes from an art concept called “memento mori,” which she said means art that represents death.

“Death makes room for new life,” Simpson continued.

100922-blm-loc-5sugarcreek.JPG

Digital illustrations by Sarah Simpson, of Normal, contrast cute and creepy. Her art was displayed Saturday at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal.

Her booth was ornate with digital drawings of cute cartoon skulls. Some had cats, rabbits or foxes crawling inside, others with a frog atop. One print was inspired by the Wes Anderson movie "Moonrise King," plus more styled after tarot cards The Empress, The Hermit, Temperance and The World.

Simpson’s goal for next year is to draw a whole tarot card deck.

100922-blm-loc-6sugarcreek.JPG

Mystical tarot card drawings by Sarah Simpson are displayed Saturday at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal.

Wren Renollet, a Normal native who’s in her freshman year studying bio-education at Illinois State University, said she really enjoys stickers. She bought a pack of mushroom stickers made by Simpson.

She attended with her mother and sister Leah Renollet, a student at Normal Community West High School, who said there’s always something new to see at the art festival.

With mother Mary Renollet noting, “we’re cat people,” her ISU student said she really likes colorful art that could be creepy and representative of death.

“It’s full of life because of the things within them,” Wren Renollet said, noting daises flowering from the skulls.

100922-blm-loc-15sugarcreek.JPG

Tran

Vending Saturday was painter Loc Tran, of Columbus, Ohio. He said he tries to focus on Midwestern landscapes, which are many times stereotyped as red barns in a cornfield.

While he likes some of those scenes, he said landscapes in the region really have more color to them. In his paintings, Tran depicts more creek beds and other water features, like waterfalls. He said they’re common in the Midwest.

“It’s almost like it’s every creek,” he said of one of his recent works.

100922-blm-loc-7sugarcreek.JPG

A colorful creek bed is portrayed in this painting displayed Saturday in uptown Normal by Columbus, Ohio, artist Loc Tran. He said it could look like almost every creek in the Midwest.

Getting feedback is the main reason for attending art festivals, he said. That includes being asked if he finger paints — which isn’t the case. But he said he loves constructive criticism, which helps him consider taking a certain method further or in a different direction.

After all, Tran said art is a journey and it’s always evolving. He said he doesn’t know if his art will look that same in 10 years.

Tran said he believes it usually takes three trips for someone to purchase a $500 piece of art: There’s the first look, a second look with the spouse, and a final glance.

But once, there was woman he said stared intensely at a piece. Tran said he usually waits to interrupt. Then after five minutes, he heard her say she’d take it.

He said that’s what an artist wants — that your art ultimately speaks to someone.

Comic fans in for a weekend fright at Bloomington fest

Fine art was sold by Mollie Chounard, of St. Louis. She said her subject matter is all over the place, describing herself as a modern, surreal or fantasy artist. Chounard said she works her concepts backward to find a unique way to put it on paper, and tell an interesting story. Each time the viewer sees it, they see something new, she said.

Chounard said: “You kind of just get to experience the art a little bit at a time.”

Movie content is some of her best sellers, and pet portraits kept her busy during the pandemic. Chounard also does abstract art, such as her “Bibliosaurus.” That’s a “bookworm” stegosaurus who wished to always be surrounded by books, and became part of a library.

100922-blm-loc-9sugarcreek.JPG

Mollie Chounard, of St. Louis, sits before her "Fire Knight" painting while vending Saturday at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal.

Another is titled “If Hearts Could Fly,” and depicts a bird as an anatomical heart. She said it’s about all the different ways you can love someone, and all the different ways a heart may manifest itself.

She pointed to a birdcage made of ribs, “bleeding heart flowers,” and a stack of books that included Shakespeare’s "Romeo & Juliet," Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” and a cardiology textbook.

100922-blm-loc-8sugarcreek.JPG

"If Hearts Could Fly," painted by Mollie Chounard, of St. Louis, depicts all the different kinds of hearts and love. This piece was shown Saturday at her Sugar Creek Arts Festival booth in Normal.

Photography was displayed by Brian Horan, of La Grange Park. He said his works all started as full color photos, and he removes all color except at the focal points.

Horan said he does a nostalgic series, which includes movie theater marquees. He said his framed print of the Normal Theater sold within 15 minutes of opening Saturday.

100922-blm-loc-11sugarcreek.JPG

Brian Horan, of La Grange Park, holds up his photography print of the Normal Theater while vending his work Saturday at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal.

When doing photography, he said it’s not about your camera — “it’s about your eye.” He said his first award-winning work was done with a point and shoot Sony Cybershot camera.

Horan also agreed that good photograph takes patience. An image he took of lightning reflected off of “The Bean” at Millennium Park in Chicago took two years and 12 storms to create.

100922-blm-loc-12sugarcreek.JPG

This photo by Brian Horan showing lightning reflecting off "The Bean" in downtown Chicago exemplifies the value of patience in photography. This piece, plus others by Horan, were displayed Saturday at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in Normal.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Tags

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

