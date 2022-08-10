Alex Jordine bringing indie folk to Bloomington Pride Fest this weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Sometimes, music is the ultimate expression of love — no matter what kind of love that is.

And there’s a whole lot of love coming this weekend to The Bistro in Bloomington.

Pride Fest is filling up Main Street on Saturday with a colorful day of music, entertainment and activities for all.

Festivities get an early start at 5 p.m. Friday with the lighting of rainbow colors on the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington. Additionally, Chicago’s Jan Porter will join BloNo-based indie folk artist Alex Jordine at 8 p.m. Friday for a pre-show at The Bistro, where Jordine played her first gig.

Ahead of this weekend's performances, Jordine shared how she overcame hetero norms to write and perform a love song for her crush, and how that showed her the importance of expression through music.

Her songs are indeed well-expressed. Jordine sings with a bright and emphatic tone that will help you shake your worries away.

Outdoor music kicks off Pride Fest at 4 p.m. Saturday with the Sugar Beatz drumming up blues-rock, followed by an all-ages drag show at 6 p.m., and then another set by Jordine, plus Addie Mendez, who is another nightshop favorite.

The “All Star Drag Show” takes the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, and includes performances by Mahogany Knight, Maya Sexton, DeCevia Mann, Freddie Fahrenheit, Auntie Heroine, Misty Midler, Ava J, Frankie Monroe, Miss Flo NoMo’, Obsydia, Ceduxion Carrington, Venice, Biana Fox and Sharon ShareAlike.

Saturday night tickets for an indoor “VIP All Star Drag Show” sold out Friday morning.

Bistro owner Jan “Momma” Lancaster said this is the fourth year for the event, which has drawn up to 4,000 people in recent years. And last year, she said the rain cleared up just in time.

“It’s an event to show support, love and education for all,” said Lancaster, noting it’s very important for the community as it supports families and friends, too. It began on Lancaster's 25th anniversary of managing the bar.

She said there will be nonprofits and other vendors attending this weekend, plus food vendors Under The Ground BloNo, Dead Wood BBQ and A-Z Catering.

Read on as Jordine talks with BloNo Beats about her experiences writing music and performing in Bloomington-Normal.

Tell me about a few songs you’ve written or worked on lately. Which ones are you most proud of and why?

I’m bringing two new songs to Pride Fest this year.

The first one being “Crop Top,” which is just about seeing a beautiful girl in the heat of summer. This one is a bit different lyrically than what I normally write. I think at this point in my life there's a lot going on, so I had an overwhelming desire to just write something innocent and happy that I could escape through. What better way than daydreaming about a beautiful woman?

The other one is “Calm me Down,” which essentially was born through a moment of just feeling overwhelmed and knowing you’re getting sucked into your own thoughts, but you can’t seem to pull yourself out. The lyrics are short, but I love how they came out and I love the feeling I get when playing it.

What are the most important lessons you’ve learned from writing new music?

I started writing music at about 10 or 11 years old. I would get frustrated because I would catch myself writing love songs about girls and from what I was told, girls weren’t supposed to sing about other girls like that. Then at 17, I was head over heels for a woman and one night I mustered up the courage to sing her a love song I had written about her. Thankfully it went over well, and through music I’ve learned the importance of expression.

Are there any specific life experiences that you derive inspiration from? Or is it anything and everything that strikes a lasting impression?

I don’t pull a lot from my personal experiences. People inspire me. I’ll see a stranger walking down the street and I’ll make up a whole timeline of their life that has led them to that very moment. A lot of my songs are just fictional moments of characters I’ve created.

If you could give advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say?

Creating music can send you spiraling into a pit of frustration and self-questioning sometimes. Just know that it’s normal, and usually after is when you create your best work. Something I still struggle with but know to be true, is you can’t compare yourself and your accomplishments to others. You have to do music because you find value in it for yourself.

What energy will you be bringing to your next show at The Bistro for Pride Fest? Do you feel any strong connections to this venue or event?

I would like to bring a carefree and upbeat energy. I’ve found I enjoy shows more when I go in just wanting to let loose and be myself. The Bistro was my first gig. There will always be something special about playing there because it’s where everything started. "Momma" gave me my start and has continued to support my music in the utmost kindest of ways.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Pride Fest WHERE: The Bistro, 316 N. Main St., Bloomington FRIDAY: Alex Jordine and Jan Porter at 8 p.m. SATURDAY: Sugar Beatz at 4 p.m.; all ages drag show and music by Jordine and Addie Mendez at 6 p.m.; All Star Drag Show at 8 p.m. FYI: Outdoor event is cash only.