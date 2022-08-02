10 free things to do at the McLean County Fair

BLOOMINGTON — If fried confections and dizzying carnival rides are the first things that come to mind when you think of the McLean County Fair, you’re not wrong — but there’s plenty more fun to be had once you cross the gates, and it doesn’t cost a dime.

“It’s really about helping educate our urban neighbors about agriculture and how it’s changing,” fair manager Michael Swartz said of his favorite part of the fair. “The integration of 4-H and the ground shows promotes the next generation and gets them engaged in agriculture.”

The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday at the fairgrounds on Interstate Drive in Bloomington. For a complete lineup of events, go to www.mcleancountyfair.org.

Here are 10 free things you can do this week at the fair:

Meet the royals. There’s no charge to attend the McLean County Fair Royalty Contest, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Cloverleaf Auditorium.

Check out the 4-H displays. Youth will have their cattle, sheep, goats, swine, horses and rabbits on display in the livestock barns all week. You’ll also find projects in clothing, foods, computers, robotics, photography, painting, entomology, small engines and more in Cloverleaf Hall.

Brush up on your ag education. The Food & Farm Fun Zone will have hands-on learning opportunities for “kids ages 2 to 92” in Birkey’s showroom, Swartz said. You’ll find a corn play table, a combine cab, face painting, piglets, lambs and goats, area farmers to chat with, and plenty more. Bonus: The building is air-conditioned. When you’ve cooled off, head back outside to see the new and antique tractor displays.

Bring a friend. Kids ages 5 and under get in free every day. On Thursday, fairgoers 60 years and older, as well as all veterans, get in free. And on Friday, kids ages 6 to 12 get in free with a children’s day pass. Pick up a pass at Country Financial (McLean County agents), McDonald's, Heartland Bank and Trust Co., Avanti's Italian Restaurant and Carl's Ice Cream. Also worth mentioning: There’s no cost for parking at the fair.

Test your ag knowledge. Kids can join a free game of “Wheels of Ag” trivia, taking place three times a day on the fair’s “main street” and three times a day on the trivia stage.

Make friends at the petting zoo. There’s no cost to interact with the animals, but if you like, you can purchase animal feed or pony rides.

Visit with vendors. Wander through the vendor booths to see displays from area businesses. You don’t have to buy anything, but it’s a great way to learn about the people and resources available in the community.

Try your hand at ax throwing. It’s a new activity this year: Step into the ax-throwing trailer and see if you can hit the target at the far end of the trailer.

Find the free activities tent. Open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, here you’ll find Magic Matt the magician, Mary Macaroni songs with kids, Circus Boy tricks for kids, a ventriloquist, a balloon twister and more. Be on the lookout for Mark Dobson, a “one-man band” wandering the grounds to entertain crowds with his guitar, drums and tambourines.

Be an observer. It’ll be a hot week, so be sure to take water breaks in the shade and watch the action around you. Seeing others enjoy the fair can be entertainment in itself! And you’re sure to run into friends new and old if you’re paying attention.

IF YOU GO What: McLean County Fair When: Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 7 Where: 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington Gate admission: Wednesday-Saturday: Free for kids 5 and under, $5 for kids ages 6-12, $8 for ages 13 and up. On Sunday: Free for kids 5 and under, $2 for kids ages 6-12, $4 for ages 13 and up. Dollar discount for tickets purchased online. Parking is free. Grandstand lineup (tickets required): 6 p.m. Wednesday, Big Smokers Tractor Pull & Local Pickup Truck Pull-Offs; 7 p.m. Friday, Ya Bud Country Music Night with Craig Campbell and Jordan Davis; 7 p.m. Saturday, demolition derby. More info and tickets: www.mcleancountyfair.org or 309-663-6497