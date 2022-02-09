Illinois Symphony Orchestra to play in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Streator native who has performed across the U.S. is joining the Illinois Symphony Chamber Orchestra and the Illinois Wesleyan University Collegiate Choir for a concert of John Coriglano's "Fern Hill."

Mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh is scheduled to be part of the concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington.

Music Director Ken Lam, guest artists and musicians from chamber will also have a post-concert discussion.

Tickets are $21 general admission, $5 for students 11 and under, and $10 for for ages 12-24 with valid student ID. Senior and group discounts are also available. Tickets can be purchased at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts online or by phone at 309-434-2777.

Visit ilsymphony.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

