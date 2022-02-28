Here are the downtown Bloomington locations taking part in Mardi Gras events Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph Media and eight local bars and restaurants have partnered to bring Bourbon Street to Bloomington on Tuesday.

Participating bars and restaurants include:

The Bistro, 316 N. Main St., offering King Cake Martinis and Bloomington’s favorite Drag Queen Sharon ShareAlike will be throwing beads from the balcony.

Brass Pig Smoke & Alehouse, 602 N. Main St., will be serving the famous New Orleans Po’ Boy sandwiches.

Fat Jack’s, 511 N. Main St. will be serving New Orleans signature drink, the Hurricane.

Jazz Upfront, 107. W. Front St., is serving a full plate of New Orleans goodness including Cajun red beans and rice, gumbo, jambalaya, King Cakes and sourdough bread. They will also have live music.

Nightshop, 517 N. Main St, will feature “Nightshop Green Tea.”

Reality Bites, 616 N. Main St. is offering the two New Orleans favorites, jambalaya and hurricanes.

Rosie’s Pub, 106. E. Front St., Bloomington, will offer the iconic New Orleans Muffaletta sandwich for lunch and New Orleans favorite shrimp and grits for dinner

The Stable Music Hall & Lounge, 236 E. Front St, is featuring the champagne cocktail “French 75”

Many of the downtown shops and boutiques are also part of the festivities by staying open late and/or offering Mardi Gras specials including:

Eaton Studio Gallery

The Hangar Art Co.

Joann Goetzinger Art Studio and Gallery

Specs Around Town

LaLa Boutique

Painted Wraith

Red Raccoon

Reckless Saint

Gigi Bottega

Crossroads Fair Trade Goods and Gifts

Bobzbay

A traditional New Orleans jazz Second Line will be travelling from location to location, starting at Jazz Upfront at 5 p.m. The Second Line will travel to all eight participating bars and restaurants. Mardi Gras participants are encouraged to travel with the band and enjoy the food and drink at each location.

“We’ve got so much going on in Downtown Bloomington, and we encourage people to celebrate and support our local businesses,” said Dan Adams, Pantagraph Media president. “From our Saturdays on the Square free summer concert series to an upcoming trivia night, Pantagraph Media is proud to sponsor events encouraging people to experience the diversity, inclusivity and uniqueness of downtown Bloomington.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0