Hello, autumn! What's in store for Bloomington-Normal events this fall

Fall is upon us, and that means lots of activities across the Bloomington-Normal area. We've compiled a list of what's coming up.

Did we miss any? Email olivia.jacobs@lee.net so we can add it to our list.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 8

Board Game Night; 6-10 p.m., every Thursday, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; $5.

She Said So Band; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Sept. 9

Annual Oktoberfest Weekend; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., through Sept. 11, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Dan Hubbard; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Fri-Nite Battle Royale; 7-10 p.m., every Friday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; $35.

"Steel Magnolias" preview performance; 7:30-9:30 p.m., show runs through Sept. 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Concerts at the Crib: Trippin' Billies Dave Matthews Band Tribute; 8-11 p.m., The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal. 

Sept. 10

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon, every Saturday, through Oct. 29, downtown square, Bloomington.

Coffee 'N' Cars hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 8-11 a.m., State Farm Agent Chris Mizell, 202 S. Eldorado St. B1, Bloomington; free.

Over the Edge; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway, Normal. 

Autumnal Festival; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 11, The Illinois State University Horticultural Center, across from The Corn Crib on W. Raab Road, Normal; free-$10.

Day of the Dozer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; $5-$7.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

101118-blm-lif-1patch-rader

Owen Williamson, 9, left, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, with his brother Noah Williamson, 11, as they searched for the perfect pumpkin at Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal. "This is the happiest place in Central Illinois," said their mother, Kim Williamson, of Hudson. 

Rader Family Family Farms Opening Day; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 1312 Ropp Road, Normal. 

Cruise-In at the Mansion hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Author and Luncheon; 12 p.m., Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. 3rd St., Fairbury; $6.

All Ages Art Making Workshop; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.

BN Nuts Festival Sponsored by Beer Nuts; 1-10 p.m., The Stable Music Hall & Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington.

Kids Night Out; 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Saturday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; $46.

37th annual Kenney Fall Festival; 5:30-9 p.m. and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 10, downtown Kenney.

Sept. 11

Grandparents and Patriots Day; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal. 

Oktoberfest Makers Market; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; free. 

"To the Max" Obstacle Challenge; 1-4 p.m., Maxwell Park, 507 N. Parkside, Normal. 

Sept. 12

Scavenger Hunt; all day, through Sept. 19; and Sept. 26-Nov. 7; uptown Normal/Circle; $20 per person.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Jesus Christ Superstar Auditions; 7 p.m., through Sept. 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Monday Night Trivia; 6-8 p.m., every Monday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington.

Sept. 13

Old Time Music Jam Session; 5-7 p.m., every Tuesday night, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington. 

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $31.

Tuesday Night Cornhole; 7:30-11:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; $10. 

Sept. 14

Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

Sept. 15

Free Community Breakfast & Bingo!; 10-11:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Catalyst Ministries' Be A Catalyst Dinner Hosts USA Today's Woman of the Year; 5:30 p.m., The Hesed House Venue, 3637 N 1600 East Road, Heyworth.

Playla; 6-9 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; $100.

Sept. 16

Braffet Berry Farm & Orchard Opening Day; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; open Wednesdays through Sunday until Oct. 30; 9010 E 2250 North Road, Carlock. 

Waiting Room Records presents "Look, We're Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?" Festival; noon-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Soundboard Concert Series: Nick Gusman & The Coyotes; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. 

Educator Workshop; 6 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal. 

Sept. 17

St. Jude Walk/Run; 7:30-11 a.m., Sept. 17, Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Road, Normal. 

051618-blm-loc-3sugar

Patti Koranda encourages Olympia Middle School students to look in the creek on both sides of a bridge Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Sugar Grove Nature Center, Funks Grove, for crayfish, water striders or other critters as they learned about birds, plants and biodiversity as part of Nature and Science Field Day.

Nature Trails Day; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sugar Grove Nature Center in Funks Grove, 4532 N 725 E. Road, McLean.

Further Jazz Festival; 4-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Soundboard Concert Series: Jeremy Todd Band; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. 

Larry Fleet presented by Black Buffalo; 7-11 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

Sept. 18

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

North Central IL FCA Banquet; 5:30 p.m., Redbird Arena, 232 W. College Ave., Normal. 

Sept. 19

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Sept. 20

ArtRageous; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for kids and 7:30-9:30 p.m. for adults, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $5 for kids, $18 for adults.

Artist Lecture, Reception and Educator Workshop with Nazafarin Lotfi; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal. 

Sept. 22

Jim Markum Swing Band; 5-6:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Sept. 23

Soundboard Concert Series: River Valley Rangers; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. 

Backyard Tire Fire; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Reduced Shakespeare Co.: Hamlet's Big Adventure! (a prequel); 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $26-$52.

Sept. 24

092721-blm-loc-1applenpork

Nathan Lippert, left, stirs a large kettle of ham and beans Sunday at the 2021 Apple ‘n Pork Festival in Clinton.

Apple 'n Pork Festival; through Sept. 25, C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

Day of Play; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., uptown Normal/Circle; free.

Evergreen Cemetery Walk; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sept. 25 and Oct. 1-2; Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington.

National Alpaca Farm Days; 1-5 p.m. and 11 a.m., Sept. 25, Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E 400 North Road, Heyworth. 

National Alpaca Farm Days

Emilee Houchin, 15, feeds the alpacas during the Alpaca Farm Day at the Houchin Family farm on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 26, 2010.

A Taste of the Castle - Autumn; 4-6 p.m., Castle Gardens LLC, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington.

Medici Oktoberfest; 4-10 p.m., Medici, 120 North St., Normal; free.

Heartland Jazz Orchestra; 5-6:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Soundboard Concert Series: Taylor Steele; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. 

Heartland Jazz Orchestra Pop-Up Concert; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Sept. 25

The Office Trivia Night Night!; 5-7 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; $5 per person. 

Sept. 26

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Five questions with Jean M. Miller, ISU fine arts dean

Sept. 27

Artist Lecture, reception and workshop with Jess T. Dugan; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal. 

Sept. 29

Reverberation Vinyl Presents "This is Our Music: 11 years of Reverberation"; 4-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Sept. 30

ISU Family Weekend Exhibition Tours; 4 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal. 

Soundboard Concert Series: Kickin' & Pickin'; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. 

Salaryman and New Souls; 6:30-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

OCTOBER

Oct. 1

Castle Home & Garden Tour; 10 a.m.-noon, Castle Gardens LLC, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington; $25 per guest.

Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal. 

Creepy Cars Cruise-In hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 3-7 p.m., Dooley Park Pavilion, E. Washington St., Downs; free.

Soundboard Concert Series: Alison Hanna Band; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Mark Boon and The Day Drinkers; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. 

Oct. 2

Jamestown Revival; 6:30-11 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20-$23.

Oct. 4

2022 Behavioral Health Community Forum; 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center; free-$50.

Oct. 6

Leaders of Distinction; 5-6:45 p.m., Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E 800 North Road, Downs; $50.

Oct. 7

FlatCon Game Faire; 2-10:30 p.m., through Oct. 9, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

First Friday - First Fright Day; 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Bruegala Charity Beer Festival: BOOgala; 5-10 p.m., downtown Bloomington on the square, 106 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; free admission; beer tickets for sale. 

Oct. 8

Sugar Creek Arts Festival; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Oct. 9, uptown Normal/Circle; free to attend.

101121-blm-loc-2sugarcreek

Richard Wehrs, 63, of Peoria, inspects his sculpted artwork at the 2021 Sugar Creek Arts Festival in uptown Normal. He told The Pantagraph his art style is a mix of "cute and creepy."

I'M FAT book signing; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; free.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Church of Cash; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Oct. 12

Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

Oct. 15

All Ages Art Making Workshop; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal. 

Oct. 16

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Oct. 20

No-So-Scary Haunted Trail; 6-8 p.m., through Oct. 22, Constitution Trail between Vernon and Connie Link, Normal; $3.

Sara Evans - acoustic; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40-$71.

Oct. 22

A Night of Comedy with Ginger Billy; 6-10 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $45-$55.

Oct. 23

Harry Potter Trivia Night; 5-7 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; $5 per person.

Oct. 27

Treat Feast; 5-6:30 p.m., uptown Normal/Circle; free.

5uptown

Maggie Miley's bartender John Solberg, left, hands out candy to trick-or-treaters Taylor Miller, 6, center left, and her sister Mackenzie Miller, 16 months, while their mother, Cindy Miller, looks on during the 2008 Uptown Normal Treat Feast.

Oct. 28

Trick-or-treat; 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Halloween Hoopla; 6-8 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; $11 members or $16 non-members.

Scary Haunted Trail; 6:30-9 p.m., through Oct. 29, Constitution Trail between Vernon and Connie Link, Normal; $3 per person.

Oct. 29

Hot Club of San Francisco; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 4

First Friday - Shop Small & Give Thanks; 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Nov. 9

Active Senior Tours; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5 per person.

Nov. 12

Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Nov. 17

The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees; 3-8 p.m. through Nov. 20, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

111020-blm-loc-2festival

Edwin Neaves, 2, of Normal, who came dressed for Christmas and a little golf, takes in a miniature golf game in the children's crafts and play area of The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees on Nov. 22, 2019, at The Interstate Center's Mini Expo and West Expo buildings in Bloomington.

Nov. 19

Thanksgiving Farmers Market; 9 a.m.-noon, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

TDAY FARMERS MARKET

Megan Graf, right, and her mother, Pat Graff, of Ellsworth, work with Pat's brother, Jim Hanafin, as they sort fresh vegetables at a booth during the 2011 Thanksgiving Farmers Market at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Nov. 20

Maria Bamford; Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

