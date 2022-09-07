Hello, autumn! What's in store for Bloomington-Normal events this fall

Fall is upon us, and that means lots of activities across the Bloomington-Normal area. We've compiled a list of what's coming up.
Did we miss any? Email olivia.jacobs@lee.net so we can add it to our list.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 8
Board Game Night; 6-10 p.m., every Thursday, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; $5.
She Said So Band; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Sept. 9
Annual Oktoberfest Weekend; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., through Sept. 11, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Dan Hubbard; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Fri-Nite Battle Royale; 7-10 p.m., every Friday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; $35.
"Steel Magnolias" preview performance; 7:30-9:30 p.m., show runs through Sept. 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.
Concerts at the Crib: Trippin' Billies Dave Matthews Band Tribute; 8-11 p.m., The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.
Sept. 10
Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon, every Saturday, through Oct. 29, downtown square, Bloomington.
Coffee 'N' Cars hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 8-11 a.m., State Farm Agent Chris Mizell, 202 S. Eldorado St. B1, Bloomington; free.
Over the Edge; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway, Normal.
Autumnal Festival; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 11, The Illinois State University Horticultural Center, across from The Corn Crib on W. Raab Road, Normal; free-$10.
Day of the Dozer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; $5-$7.
Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.
Rader Family Family Farms Opening Day; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.
Cruise-In at the Mansion hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.
Author and Luncheon; 12 p.m., Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. 3rd St., Fairbury; $6.
All Ages Art Making Workshop; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.
BN Nuts Festival Sponsored by Beer Nuts; 1-10 p.m., The Stable Music Hall & Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington.
Kids Night Out; 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Saturday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; $46.
37th annual Kenney Fall Festival; 5:30-9 p.m. and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 10, downtown Kenney.
Sept. 11
Grandparents and Patriots Day; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.
Oktoberfest Makers Market; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; free.
"To the Max" Obstacle Challenge; 1-4 p.m., Maxwell Park, 507 N. Parkside, Normal.
Sept. 12
Scavenger Hunt; all day, through Sept. 19; and Sept. 26-Nov. 7; uptown Normal/Circle; $20 per person.
Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.
Jesus Christ Superstar Auditions; 7 p.m., through Sept. 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.
Monday Night Trivia; 6-8 p.m., every Monday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington.
Sept. 13
Old Time Music Jam Session; 5-7 p.m., every Tuesday night, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $31.
Tuesday Night Cornhole; 7:30-11:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; $10.
Sept. 14
Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.
Sept. 15
Free Community Breakfast & Bingo!; 10-11:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.
Catalyst Ministries' Be A Catalyst Dinner Hosts USA Today's Woman of the Year; 5:30 p.m., The Hesed House Venue, 3637 N 1600 East Road, Heyworth.
Playla; 6-9 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; $100.
Sept. 16
Braffet Berry Farm & Orchard Opening Day; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; open Wednesdays through Sunday until Oct. 30; 9010 E 2250 North Road, Carlock.
Waiting Room Records presents "Look, We're Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?" Festival; noon-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Soundboard Concert Series: Nick Gusman & The Coyotes; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Educator Workshop; 6 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.
Sept. 17
St. Jude Walk/Run; 7:30-11 a.m., Sept. 17, Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Road, Normal.
Nature Trails Day; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sugar Grove Nature Center in Funks Grove, 4532 N 725 E. Road, McLean.
Further Jazz Festival; 4-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Soundboard Concert Series: Jeremy Todd Band; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Larry Fleet presented by Black Buffalo; 7-11 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.
Sept. 18
3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
North Central IL FCA Banquet; 5:30 p.m., Redbird Arena, 232 W. College Ave., Normal.
Sept. 19
Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.
Sept. 20
ArtRageous; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for kids and 7:30-9:30 p.m. for adults, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $5 for kids, $18 for adults.
Artist Lecture, Reception and Educator Workshop with Nazafarin Lotfi; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.
Sept. 22
Jim Markum Swing Band; 5-6:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Sept. 23
Soundboard Concert Series: River Valley Rangers; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Backyard Tire Fire; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Reduced Shakespeare Co.: Hamlet's Big Adventure! (a prequel); 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $26-$52.
Sept. 24
Apple 'n Pork Festival; through Sept. 25, C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.
Day of Play; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., uptown Normal/Circle; free.
Evergreen Cemetery Walk; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sept. 25 and Oct. 1-2; Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington.
National Alpaca Farm Days; 1-5 p.m. and 11 a.m., Sept. 25, Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E 400 North Road, Heyworth.
A Taste of the Castle - Autumn; 4-6 p.m., Castle Gardens LLC, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington.
Medici Oktoberfest; 4-10 p.m., Medici, 120 North St., Normal; free.
Heartland Jazz Orchestra; 5-6:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Soundboard Concert Series: Taylor Steele; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Heartland Jazz Orchestra Pop-Up Concert; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Sept. 25
The Office Trivia Night Night!; 5-7 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; $5 per person.
Sept. 26
Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.
Sept. 27
Artist Lecture, reception and workshop with Jess T. Dugan; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.
Sept. 29
Reverberation Vinyl Presents "This is Our Music: 11 years of Reverberation"; 4-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Sept. 30
ISU Family Weekend Exhibition Tours; 4 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.
Soundboard Concert Series: Kickin' & Pickin'; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Salaryman and New Souls; 6:30-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
OCTOBER
Oct. 1
Castle Home & Garden Tour; 10 a.m.-noon, Castle Gardens LLC, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington; $25 per guest.
Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.
Creepy Cars Cruise-In hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 3-7 p.m., Dooley Park Pavilion, E. Washington St., Downs; free.
Soundboard Concert Series: Alison Hanna Band; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.
Mark Boon and The Day Drinkers; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Oct. 2
Jamestown Revival; 6:30-11 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20-$23.
Oct. 4
2022 Behavioral Health Community Forum; 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center; free-$50.
Oct. 6
Leaders of Distinction; 5-6:45 p.m., Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E 800 North Road, Downs; $50.
Oct. 7
FlatCon Game Faire; 2-10:30 p.m., through Oct. 9, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
First Friday - First Fright Day; 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.
Bruegala Charity Beer Festival: BOOgala; 5-10 p.m., downtown Bloomington on the square, 106 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; free admission; beer tickets for sale.
Oct. 8
Sugar Creek Arts Festival; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Oct. 9, uptown Normal/Circle; free to attend.
I'M FAT book signing; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; free.
Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.
Church of Cash; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.
Oct. 12
Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.
Oct. 15
All Ages Art Making Workshop; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.
Oct. 16
3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Oct. 20
No-So-Scary Haunted Trail; 6-8 p.m., through Oct. 22, Constitution Trail between Vernon and Connie Link, Normal; $3.
Sara Evans - acoustic; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40-$71.
Oct. 22
A Night of Comedy with Ginger Billy; 6-10 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $45-$55.
Oct. 23
Harry Potter Trivia Night; 5-7 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; $5 per person.
Oct. 27
Treat Feast; 5-6:30 p.m., uptown Normal/Circle; free.
Oct. 28
Trick-or-treat; 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.
Halloween Hoopla; 6-8 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; $11 members or $16 non-members.
Scary Haunted Trail; 6:30-9 p.m., through Oct. 29, Constitution Trail between Vernon and Connie Link, Normal; $3 per person.
Oct. 29
Hot Club of San Francisco; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 4
First Friday - Shop Small & Give Thanks; 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.
Nov. 9
Active Senior Tours; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5 per person.
Nov. 12
Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.
Nov. 17
The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees; 3-8 p.m. through Nov. 20, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Nov. 19
Thanksgiving Farmers Market; 9 a.m.-noon, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.
Nov. 20
Maria Bamford; Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.