Hello, autumn! What's in store for Bloomington-Normal events this fall

Fall is upon us, and that means lots of activities across the Bloomington-Normal area. We've compiled a list of what's coming up.

Did we miss any? Email olivia.jacobs@lee.net so we can add it to our list.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 8

Board Game Night; 6-10 p.m., every Thursday, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; $5.

She Said So Band; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Sept. 9

Annual Oktoberfest Weekend; 11 a.m.-10 p.m., through Sept. 11, Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Dan Hubbard; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Fri-Nite Battle Royale; 7-10 p.m., every Friday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; $35.

"Steel Magnolias" preview performance; 7:30-9:30 p.m., show runs through Sept. 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Concerts at the Crib: Trippin' Billies Dave Matthews Band Tribute; 8-11 p.m., The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

Sept. 10

Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market; 7:30 a.m.-noon, every Saturday, through Oct. 29, downtown square, Bloomington.

Coffee 'N' Cars hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 8-11 a.m., State Farm Agent Chris Mizell, 202 S. Eldorado St. B1, Bloomington; free.

Over the Edge; 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway, Normal.

Autumnal Festival; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 11, The Illinois State University Horticultural Center, across from The Corn Crib on W. Raab Road, Normal; free-$10.

Day of the Dozer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; $5-$7.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Rader Family Family Farms Opening Day; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

Cruise-In at the Mansion hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Author and Luncheon; 12 p.m., Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. 3rd St., Fairbury; $6.

All Ages Art Making Workshop; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.

BN Nuts Festival Sponsored by Beer Nuts; 1-10 p.m., The Stable Music Hall & Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington.

Kids Night Out; 5:30-9:30 p.m. every Saturday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; $46.

37th annual Kenney Fall Festival; 5:30-9 p.m. and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 10, downtown Kenney.

Sept. 11

Grandparents and Patriots Day; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Rader Family Farms, 1312 Ropp Road, Normal.

Oktoberfest Makers Market; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; free.

"To the Max" Obstacle Challenge; 1-4 p.m., Maxwell Park, 507 N. Parkside, Normal.

Sept. 12

Scavenger Hunt; all day, through Sept. 19; and Sept. 26-Nov. 7; uptown Normal/Circle; $20 per person.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Jesus Christ Superstar Auditions; 7 p.m., through Sept. 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Monday Night Trivia; 6-8 p.m., every Monday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington.

Sept. 13

Old Time Music Jam Session; 5-7 p.m., every Tuesday night, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $31.

Tuesday Night Cornhole; 7:30-11:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, 4113 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; $10.

Sept. 14

Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

Sept. 15

Free Community Breakfast & Bingo!; 10-11:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

Catalyst Ministries' Be A Catalyst Dinner Hosts USA Today's Woman of the Year; 5:30 p.m., The Hesed House Venue, 3637 N 1600 East Road, Heyworth.

Playla; 6-9 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; $100.

Sept. 16

Braffet Berry Farm & Orchard Opening Day; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; open Wednesdays through Sunday until Oct. 30; 9010 E 2250 North Road, Carlock.

Waiting Room Records presents "Look, We're Just Trying to Do Something Nice, Okay?" Festival; noon-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series: Nick Gusman & The Coyotes; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Educator Workshop; 6 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Sept. 17

St. Jude Walk/Run; 7:30-11 a.m., Sept. 17, Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Road, Normal.

Nature Trails Day; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sugar Grove Nature Center in Funks Grove, 4532 N 725 E. Road, McLean.

Further Jazz Festival; 4-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series: Jeremy Todd Band; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Larry Fleet presented by Black Buffalo; 7-11 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20.

Sept. 18

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

North Central IL FCA Banquet; 5:30 p.m., Redbird Arena, 232 W. College Ave., Normal.

Sept. 19

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Sept. 20

ArtRageous; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for kids and 7:30-9:30 p.m. for adults, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $5 for kids, $18 for adults.

Artist Lecture, Reception and Educator Workshop with Nazafarin Lotfi; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Sept. 22

Jim Markum Swing Band; 5-6:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Sept. 23

Soundboard Concert Series: River Valley Rangers; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Backyard Tire Fire; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Reduced Shakespeare Co.: Hamlet's Big Adventure! (a prequel); 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $26-$52.

Sept. 24

Apple 'n Pork Festival; through Sept. 25, C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

Day of Play; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., uptown Normal/Circle; free.

Evergreen Cemetery Walk; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Sept. 25 and Oct. 1-2; Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington.

National Alpaca Farm Days; 1-5 p.m. and 11 a.m., Sept. 25, Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E 400 North Road, Heyworth.

A Taste of the Castle - Autumn; 4-6 p.m., Castle Gardens LLC, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington.

Medici Oktoberfest; 4-10 p.m., Medici, 120 North St., Normal; free.

Heartland Jazz Orchestra; 5-6:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series: Taylor Steele; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Heartland Jazz Orchestra Pop-Up Concert; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Sept. 25

The Office Trivia Night Night!; 5-7 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; $5 per person.

Sept. 26

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4 p.m., Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington.

Sept. 27

Artist Lecture, reception and workshop with Jess T. Dugan; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Sept. 29

Reverberation Vinyl Presents "This is Our Music: 11 years of Reverberation"; 4-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Sept. 30

ISU Family Weekend Exhibition Tours; 4 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Soundboard Concert Series: Kickin' & Pickin'; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Salaryman and New Souls; 6:30-9 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

OCTOBER

Oct. 1

Castle Home & Garden Tour; 10 a.m.-noon, Castle Gardens LLC, 1290 P.J. Keller Highway, Lexington; $25 per guest.

Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Creepy Cars Cruise-In hosted by Mid State Cruisers; 3-7 p.m., Dooley Park Pavilion, E. Washington St., Downs; free.

Soundboard Concert Series: Alison Hanna Band; 6-8 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal.

Mark Boon and The Day Drinkers; 7-8:30 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Oct. 2

Jamestown Revival; 6:30-11 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $20-$23.

Oct. 4

2022 Behavioral Health Community Forum; 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center; free-$50.

Oct. 6

Leaders of Distinction; 5-6:45 p.m., Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E 800 North Road, Downs; $50.

Oct. 7

FlatCon Game Faire; 2-10:30 p.m., through Oct. 9, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

First Friday - First Fright Day; 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Bruegala Charity Beer Festival: BOOgala; 5-10 p.m., downtown Bloomington on the square, 106 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; free admission; beer tickets for sale.

Oct. 8

Sugar Creek Arts Festival; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Oct. 9, uptown Normal/Circle; free to attend.

I'M FAT book signing; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; free.

Second Saturday Sidewalk Sales; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Church of Cash; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Oct. 12

Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5.

Oct. 15

All Ages Art Making Workshop; 12 p.m., University Galleries, Uptown Circle, Normal.

Oct. 16

3rd Sunday Market; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Oct. 20

No-So-Scary Haunted Trail; 6-8 p.m., through Oct. 22, Constitution Trail between Vernon and Connie Link, Normal; $3.

Sara Evans - acoustic; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $40-$71.

Oct. 22

A Night of Comedy with Ginger Billy; 6-10 p.m., The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $45-$55.

Oct. 23

Harry Potter Trivia Night; 5-7 p.m., Destihl Brewery, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; $5 per person.

Oct. 27

Treat Feast; 5-6:30 p.m., uptown Normal/Circle; free.

Oct. 28

Trick-or-treat; 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Halloween Hoopla; 6-8 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; $11 members or $16 non-members.

Scary Haunted Trail; 6:30-9 p.m., through Oct. 29, Constitution Trail between Vernon and Connie Link, Normal; $3 per person.

Oct. 29

Hot Club of San Francisco; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 4

First Friday - Shop Small & Give Thanks; 5-8 p.m., various locations in downtown Bloomington.

Nov. 9

Active Senior Tours; 8:30-9:30 a.m., Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; $5 per person.

Nov. 12

Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Field Band; 7:30-9:30 p.m., Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Nov. 17

The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees; 3-8 p.m. through Nov. 20, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Nov. 19

Thanksgiving Farmers Market; 9 a.m.-noon, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington.

Nov. 20

Maria Bamford; Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington.