Sixty Six Games Expo returns to Bloomington

NORMAL — The video game convention Sixty Six Games Expo is returning to the Illinois State University Red Bird Arena Friday-Sunday. The third annual expo brings together gamers and industry leaders.
The event is Central Illinois' largest sanctioned "League of Legends" tournament. This year's tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday will feature 16 of the top collegiate programs from around the nation to compete for a $10,000 prize. Participants include Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, Arizona State University, University of Illinois and University of Michigan.
The Super Smash Bros. tournament will have a $3,840 prize and is $15 to enter. The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Also planned is an esports clinic, which will help guide schools interested in adding an esports program.
Single day tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students with valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at the North Entrance box office at the arena on the day of the event only.
Visit
sixtysixgames.com for more information.
Gallery: Bears beat winless Lions 24-14
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams stiff arms Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches a pass from quarterback Justin Fields as Detroit Lions defensive back Bobby Price defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 24-14. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) stiff arms Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) stiff arms Chicago Bears defensive back Deon Bush during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sets up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sets up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sets up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sets up to defend during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) talks to his teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions corner back Daryl Worley (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) is tackled by Detroit Lions corner back Daryl Worley (33) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99)tackles Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99)tackles Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) yells as he waits for the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) yells as he waits for the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, left, argues a call with down judge Mark Hittner, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, right, argues a call with down judge Mark Hittner, left, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) yells as he waits for the ball from center Evan Brown (63) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass from quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass from quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris, left, strips Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, of the ball during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy yells to his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts to a call against his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!