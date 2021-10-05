Sixty Six Games Expo returns to Bloomington

NORMAL — The video game convention Sixty Six Games Expo is returning to the Illinois State University Red Bird Arena Friday-Sunday. The third annual expo brings together gamers and industry leaders.

The event is Central Illinois' largest sanctioned "League of Legends" tournament. This year's tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday will feature 16 of the top collegiate programs from around the nation to compete for a $10,000 prize. Participants include Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, Arizona State University, University of Illinois and University of Michigan.

The Super Smash Bros. tournament will have a $3,840 prize and is $15 to enter. The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Also planned is an esports clinic, which will help guide schools interested in adding an esports program.

Single day tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students with valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at the North Entrance box office at the arena on the day of the event only.

Visit sixtysixgames.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

