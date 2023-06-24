BLOOMINGTON — Nostalgia and innovation combined on Saturday to mesh, mash and bring together hundreds across generational lines at the Illinois Game Con at Bloomington's Interstate Center.

For the sixth year, the video game convention drew in vendors, game enthusiasts, cosplayers and, for the first time, professional wrestlers.

Nikita Gillespie, staff member for the event, said she was impressed by the turnout.

"I'm feeling an overwhelming sense of accomplishment. I love that the parking lot is jam-packed," she said. "Literally had to start filling the overflow parking."

Morgan Grajewski traveled from Frankfort to cosplay as Super Mario Princess Daisy at the convention.

"Daisy is my favorite princess from the Mario series because she's so outgoing," Grajewski said.

"But she's also a girl that can handle herself in a situation pretty well. She's not always a damsel in distress like Princess Peach (the more well-known character). Not that I'm bashing her, but you know. We love that girl power."

Grajewski said she has been to conventions in Peoria and Chicago but also as far as Florida, and she was pleased with this weekend's turnout in Bloomington.

"It's bigger than I thought," she said. "I'm pretty impressed with everything I'm seeing right now as somebody who plays video games, but, like, not a whole lot.

"It's still cool to see everything and everyone's collection and games that I haven't seen in person before."

Some of those games were classics like basketball icon NBA Jam and football favorite Tecmo Super Bowl.

In fact, one of the main attractions was an NBA Jam arcade tournament, with two contestants playing on an arcade projected onto a big screen.

Nathan Steen, from Montgomery-based indie game creator Misfit Studios, played as the Chicago Bulls in the tournament.

"When I was a kid, I used to play on the Sega and I used to love it. And it was one of my favorite games of all time," Steen said.

He said he was drawn to the tournament last year because it featured the game's original voice announcer, Tim Kitzrow.

Despite being an NBA Jam veteran himself, Steen said last year's champion was a kid.

"He was younger than everybody," Steen said. "We're like, 'Oh, so you've played this before.' And he was like, 'This is the first time I've ever played'," Steen recalled, bursting into laughter.

Jayson Lynch and Chris Reeve of Bloomington Tecmo said many youth gamers these days are not accustomed to retro games.

"They (youth gamers) also struggle with only having two buttons," Reeve said. "It's too simple. They play Madden and they get 40 buttons to choose from."

Tecmo Super Bowl, a football game on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, featured all 21 teams at the time for two players, but the controllers only had directional buttons and two action buttons.

"The biggest thing I like to see is the little kids that are not used to playing with only two buttons, and saying, 'There's no L1 (button), R1 (button), juke button. It's only two buttons,'" Lynch said.

"And we had four kids came through here, like, 'This is so fun! I never knew this was fun with only two buttons.' It's a joy."

Steen said, "It's awesome stuff. It's great to see kids coming and playing the arcades that we grew up playing and then seeing them have the same reaction like, pure joy."

That wasn't the only sense of "pure joy" at this year's game con.

Another feature was the first-ever Super Smash Summer Slam, a marriage of the video game Super Smash Bros. and local professional wrestling group Iron Spirit Pro.

"This is a one-of-a-kind Super Smash Bros. Wrestling Tournament," said Rick Campbell of Iron Spirit Pro.

He said the event's organizer, Ryan Tauscher, approached them with the idea.

"They've got the outfits. We supplied the wrestlers and the ring," he said.

Super Smash Bros. is a fighting video game with characters from across the Nintendo catalog of video games, and other well-known characters like Donkey Kong, Sonic the Hedgehog, Yoshi and Pikachu.

"It's great," Campbell said as athletes wrestled in the room behind him. "Better than we expected."

Daniel Shelton traveled from Peoria to see the matches.

"I think it's one of the best things I've ever seen in my entire life, if I'm being honest," he said.

Shelton said the video game is one of his "favorite games of all time. And then just seeing live wrestling, man, there's just something about it.

"It's so funny, it's fun, it's energetic. I love it, man. Awesome."

Shelton said he would love to see this kind of entertainment more often.

"One-hundred percent. I'll pay for it every time it's here. Without a doubt," he said.

Close Nathan, 7, and Elliott Simeroth, 9, both of Lexington, play "Crazy Taxi" on the SEGA Dreamcast at the BN Video Game Convention on Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Dillon Wernsman, 20 of Metamora, cosplays as a Crusader on Saturday at the BN Video Game Convention in Bloomington. Raiden Andrew, of Bloomington, poses in his Halo Orbital Drop Shock Trooper costume he worked on for two months before wearing it Saturday at the BN Video Game Convention in Bloomington. Eric Marvin, right, plays a round of "GoldenEye 007" on the Nintendo 64 with his son William, 8, at the BN Video Game Convention in Bloomington. The senior Marvin is dressed as Ash from Pokemon, and his son is the Pokemon Grookey. Photos: Gamers level up at Bloomington video game convention Cosplay, retro games and collectible rarities were all the rage Saturday at the BN Video Game Convention, held annually in the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Here are a few scenes of diehard gaming fans getting their nerd on. Nathan, 7, and Elliott Simeroth, 9, both of Lexington, play "Crazy Taxi" on the SEGA Dreamcast at the BN Video Game Convention on Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Dillon Wernsman, 20 of Metamora, cosplays as a Crusader on Saturday at the BN Video Game Convention in Bloomington. Raiden Andrew, of Bloomington, poses in his Halo Orbital Drop Shock Trooper costume he worked on for two months before wearing it Saturday at the BN Video Game Convention in Bloomington. Eric Marvin, right, plays a round of "GoldenEye 007" on the Nintendo 64 with his son William, 8, at the BN Video Game Convention in Bloomington. The senior Marvin is dressed as Ash from Pokemon, and his son is the Pokemon Grookey.