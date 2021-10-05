Farmer City Christmas Parade participants needed

FARMER CITY — Entries are being accepted for the Farmer City Christmas Parade set for Sunday, Nov. 21.
The parade will start at the Farmer City Fairgrounds at 2 p.m.
This year's theme is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." The annual parade sponsored by the Farmer City Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest Christmas parades in Central Illinois.
Individuals, groups and businesses can take part.
Call 309-386-2791 to enter.
