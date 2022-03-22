 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoor dining to return to Bloomington

060521-blm-loc-1dining (copy)

Heather Moore, left, and Kim Davis eat lunch at Rosie's Pub in downtown Bloomington on June 3, 2021. Bloomington has expanded options for businesses to have outdoor dining during the warmer months.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Outdoor dining is returning to Bloomington this spring with registration now open for businesses.

Businesses can now apply for an outdoor dining and bar permits, which allow for outdoor seating options April 11 and October 31. Registration is available through www.cityblm.org, or by visiting The Hub, 115 E. Washington St.

Outdoor dining spaces must be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as city noise restrictions and operation hours.

Permits are available for businesses that want to create a temporary outdoor dining space, or to expand current outdoor dining areas. 

Applicants must provide accurate proposed floorplan/site plans, certificate of liability insurance, and written permission from neighboring businesses.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

