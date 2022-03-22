Outdoor dining to return to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Outdoor dining is returning to Bloomington this spring with registration now open for businesses.

Businesses can now apply for an outdoor dining and bar permits, which allow for outdoor seating options April 11 and October 31. Registration is available through www.cityblm.org, or by visiting The Hub, 115 E. Washington St.

Outdoor dining spaces must be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as city noise restrictions and operation hours.

Permits are available for businesses that want to create a temporary outdoor dining space, or to expand current outdoor dining areas.

Applicants must provide accurate proposed floorplan/site plans, certificate of liability insurance, and written permission from neighboring businesses.

