Column: Does the pandemic + streaming equal the end of movies at the theater?

Last month, a survey found 70% of audiences would be upset if movie theaters went away altogether. But less than half those same people have been to in-person screenings since the pandemic began. This makes sense. Health concerns are real and valid. Even so, anecdotally, it doesn’t sound like there’s a groundswell of viewers eager to return even when (and if) concerns about COVID-19 subside.

Can moviegoing survive?

Distributors going the “exclusively in theaters” route are finding that FOMO — the fear of missing out — isn’t the driving force it once was. Not when there are so many other things to watch from the comfort of your home.

The multiplex is in trouble. Movies that once filled the big screen — rom-coms, thrillers, comedies and dramas, all featuring Hollywood stars — are now straight-to-streaming endeavors, leaving only big budget blockbusters. Can theaters survive on tentpole films alone?

By contrast, the home experience offers convenience (closed captions at the click of a button) and it’s cheaper. Or as one person on Twitter put it: “Watching a film on my own terms in my house with my own choice of snacks and the ability to pause whenever I want is objectively a better experience than any cinema I have access to.”

Can movie theaters compete with that?

Longtime entertainment journalist Richard Rushfield dissected this anxious question in his Ankler newsletter recently, which is well worth the subscription if you have an interest in how Hollywood works (or rather, very often doesn’t work) delivered with a healthy dose of “I’m not worried about access journalism.”

We talked about the future of movies.

Q: You start off by saying there are two truisms at the moment: Nothing can draw an audience aside from big event films. But those big event films aren’t generating enough box office to pay for themselves.

As of last month, the James Bond film “No Time to Die” took in more than $730 million globally, making it the highest grossing Hollywood film during the COVID era. So, a “success.”

And yet, because it cost more than $250 million to produce, at least $100 million to promote, plus the tens of millions more that were a result of the 16 month release delay (due to the pandemic), the film now stands to lose $100 million in its theatrical run according to Variety, although the studio disputes this.

What’s going on?

A: Everything seems to be floating along at half what it was before COVID.

In 2019, I think you had 10 movies that topped $1 billion. You routinely had a bunch of movies top a billion. And now we’re calling something that does half the business it might have done before a success?

(My conversation with Rushfield preceded the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” this month, which had the highest opening weekend of all the “Spider-Man” films of the last two decades and the third highest opening in Hollywood history.)

Q: What are the bench marks for success anymore? Wall Street is focused on streaming, not box office profits. So there’s all this confusion about what actually constitutes a “success.”

A: That right, for Wall Street it’s much more about market share (which streaming company has the most subscribers) than profits.

For years, Disney had a box office domination like no one had ever seen and it was absolutely dominant across its different divisions as well — and its stock was essentially flat during all that. The day they started talking about Disney+, their stock leaped up. I think the way Wall Street looks at it, theatrical is an old, not very profitable, dying business. And streaming is the new thing.

And if you’re an investor, Netflix is the miracle of the last decade. So you want another one of those.

Q: For the average moviegoer, this doesn’t make sense: What do you mean how much money a movie made at the box office doesn’t matter? It’s counterintuitive.

A: Movies have never been a great business to be in. It’s very unreliable. You have to rebuild your business with every release — there’s no audience that just appears. They might show up. And they might not. You’re green-lighting a movie and committing hundreds of millions of dollars to something that will come out in five years and who knows what the world’s gonna look like in five years?

Q: Maybe franchises were a hedge against that uncertainty?

A: That’s what they thought. Marvel was kind of this miracle that had this unprecedented string of hits and it gave people this idea that they could defy the basic laws of the box office. But it’s always been a tough business.

But one thing that theatrical does is it creates these franchises that throw off revenue for the next 100 years. There was some statistic that Disney makes a billion dollars a year just licensing “Winnie the Pooh.” (The number is actually significantly higher; in 2003 it was estimated that “Winnie the Pooh” was worth between $3 billion and $6 billion annually.)

If you look at the Disney films, some of them are loss leaders for a whole product line, so as long as they keep these characters relevant and this world relevant, the box office is the least important part of it.

Now envision a future where these new movies are not the big event in your life and everybody’s not talking about them; then Disney’s no longer creating these big icons that make money for decades.

One of the biggest things Hollywood does is create stars. Real enduring stars have come out of movies, and Hollywood without stars, well, I don’t know what that is.

Q: You divide this question about the future of moviegoing into pros and cons. The pros are very short: A movie ticket is still cheaper than a ticket to most live entertainment. And there are still people who will remain loyal moviegoers no matter what.

A: And even those aren’t that strong. Less expensive is still pretty expensive. And there are fewer loyal moviegoers thanks to the pandemic.

In the 1940s, something like 80% of Americans went to the movies each week. And now the average American goes to a movie once every 18 months, and that was pre-COVID. So it had already ceased to be a regular part of people’s lives.

For the vast majority of people, they were activated by movies that moved them or became an event — you had to see those movies or you were going to be left out of the conversation. That was once the cornerstone and it’s gone.

And the reality is that these movies are available on pirate sites. I think a lot of us in the media don’t realize how huge that is and how much people are in the habit of using these pirate sites. I went to one and you’ll find HD quality of every movie that’s in the theaters right now.

Q: Let’s go through your list of cons.

A: Some theaters are poorly maintained. Outside of big urban showcase theaters, you’ll find theaters that are dirty and falling apart. The sound systems are crumbling. The experience is bad and they’ve done very little to improve that.

And then you’re forced to sit there and watch ads before the movie begins? You paid $50 to take your family and then sometimes you’re force-fed 30 minutes of advertising before you get to the thing that you’ve paid for? And people are texting in theaters, which I think is a curse.

So the experience of it has not kept pace with the economics of it.

Q: When filmmakers wax poetic about the theatrical experience, I don’t hear them taking any of these concerns into account — they seem disconnected from this reality. But you also make a larger point: The investor class and studio executives are just as disconnected because they watch everything in their home theaters.

A: They have no idea what it’s like for most people. They’re out of touch with the consumer, so they don’t really know what would motivate people to leave their homes.

(In a subsequent edition of his newsletter, Rushfield printed this feedback from an anonymous industry veteran:

“I can tell you that every exhibition executive I worked with had active disdain for going to the movies.

I’ll just say that in April 2020, when moviegoing shut down, exhibitors had all summer, fall, winter and spring to think about how they could change the experience and welcome people back. In May 2020, I was on calls to encourage thinking about a national campaign to entice people back … AND NO ONE WANTED TO DO A THING. The industry has known for YEARS that it’s bleeding customers, but it has done nothing.”)

Q: Marvel can’t be the only answer. If tastes change and a sizable chunk of the audience tires of this franchise, then what? Does Hollywood have an answer?

A: Not that I can see. I don’t know how else to put it but “no.” This is it.

They’re strip mining every other IP that they can find.

“Avatar” next year will be the big test: Will everyone feel they need to see it? I don’t think anyone is looking forward to what happens next in the “Avatar” story per se, it’s just a question of: Can James Cameron deliver another one of those things?

Q: Do you think moviegoing as we know it is finished?

A: Yeah. I think the reasons for thinking it will continue are mostly wishful, with not a lot of evidence behind them.

It will still exist. But in some greatly reduced form.

