Chicago film studio is sold: reports

For 10 years, the majority of TV and movie projects in Chicago have been filmed at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, the soundstage complex in North Lawndale. On Friday TPG Real Estate Partners, the real estate arm of the private equity firm TPG, announced plans to acquire Cinespace, the family-run business where the Dick Wolf shows for NBC film.

“Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” have been the longest tenants at Cinespace, which has over 2 million square feet of space and is located on the campus of the old Ryerson Steel Company on the city’s West Side. Cinespace also has a significant presence in Toronto.

Outlets including Crain’s Chicago Business and Deadline.com are reporting a sale price of $1 billion. The deal includes both the Chicago and Toronto locations, which have more than 50 soundstages combined. TPG, which also owns a majority stake in the Hollywood talent agency CAA, declined to confirm that figure when contacted by the Tribune.

Cinespace was initially launched with a sizable Toronto facility in the late 1980s under the stewardship of the late Nick Mirkopoulos. He would later help his nephew, Chicago native Alex Pissios, open the North Lawndale branch in 2011, where Pissios has been president and CEO since.

One of the projects launched under Pissios’ tenure is a pipeline program called CineCares. An effort to help diversify TV and film crews, CineCares has created a meaningful (and paid) foot in the door for people of color. According to the news release, TPG plans to expand upon the program, but did not provide further details.

TPG’s purchase of Cinespace is not an outlier, but part of a larger trend, thanks to a nationwide shortage of available stage space due to the onslaught of projects demanded by streaming services. As The Hollywood Reporter noted in August: “The studio lot industry is riding high on private equity money as investors bet that the busy facilities boosted by streaming projects will offer better returns than office towers.”

When current Illinois Film Office director Peter Hawley was appointed two years ago, he talked about the need for more soundstage space. With the city at capacity, having a private equity firm running Cinespace could lead to growth. Chicago currently has one other soundstage facility, Chicago Studio City, which is considerably smaller.

Separately, plans were announced in May for a $60 million soundstage project on the South Side spearheaded by film producer Derek Dudley and Loop Capital Chairman and CEO James Reynolds Jr.

That studio, if it comes to fruition, will be called Regal Mile Studios and be located in the vicinity of South Stony Island Boulevard, East 77th Street and South Chicago Avenue.

