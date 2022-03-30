Poet Claudia Rankine to visit Illinois Wesleyan, uptown Normal next week

BLOOMINGTON — Poet Claudia Rankine will visit Bloomington-Normal next week, with speaking engagements at Illinois Wesleyan University and in uptown Normal.

Her visit is part of the William Morgan Distinguished Poet Series, which is sponsored by Illinois State University Professor Emeritus William Morgan along with various departments at IWU and ISU, according to a press release from IWU.

IWU will host a discussion with Rankine at 4 p.m. Monday, April 4, in the Hansen Student Center. Later that evening, Rankine has a reading at the Normal Theater at 7 p.m., with a reception at Medici afterward.

The events are free and open to the public.

IWU is also hosting a reading group this Thursday, a week ahead of Rankine’s visit. The event is at 4 p.m. in the Center for Liberal Arts Room 105. There is a reading/watching list for those who plan to attend; it can be found at iwu.edu/news/2022/rankine-reading-group.pdf.

Masks are required at the IWU events.

Rankine is a nationally renowned poet and playwright. Her latest book is a collection of essays titled "Just Us: An American Conversation," which was published in 2020. She also co-founded The Racial Imaginary Institute in 2016.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.