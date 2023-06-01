Gift this article
WYANET —
Lori Windows, a Normal native and 1968 graduate of Normal Community High School, has published a novel called "Simiakia."
The book, described by Windows as a "modern Western," takes place in Idaho in the summer of 1986, and centers on the Nez Perce Native Americans, Appaloosa horses and the sport of endurance horse racing.
Windows now lives in Wyanet, in Bureau County. Her book is available via
Endless Sky Books, barnesandnoble.com and Amazon, and in eBook and print formats.
