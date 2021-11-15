Normal native publishes book investigating death of actress Natalie Wood

NORMAL — Sam Perroni, a native of Normal and a retired trial lawyer in now living in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has published a book titled "Brainstorm: An Investigation of the Mysterious Death of Film Star Natalie Wood."

Perroni spent more than five years investigating the death of Hollywood actress Natalie Wood, who died off the coast of California's Catalina Island on Nov. 29, 1981, at age 43.

"Brainstorm" provides a first-person account of Perroni's probe, which included dozens of interviews with witnesses and forensic experts, in addition to information requests that brought to light unseen and confidential reports, documents and photographs, according to a news release.

Published by Post Hill Press, "Brainstorm" is scheduled for release on Dec. 21 and will be distributed by Simon & Schuster. The book is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and www.nataliewoodbrainstorm.com. The hardcover book is 320 pages and costs $30.

All author profits from the sale of the book will be donated to charities in Wood's memory, the news release stated.

In advance of the book's debut, Perroni will attend a book signing on Nov. 29 at 11:30 a.m. PST at Hotel Metropole, 205 Crescent Ave., Avalon, California, which is on Catalina Island.

Later that day, at 2 p.m. PST, a bronze sculpture depicting Wood will be unveiled at the Catalina Museum for Art & History, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon, California. Museum admission is $15.

Perroni commissioned Arkansas-based artist Kevin Kresse to create the work this past spring and summer as a tribute to the actress and a gift to fans.

Perroni will visit Bloomington-Normal next month for a book signing in his hometown. Details on this event, and more information about Perroni and his book, will be available in The Pantagraph at a later date.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

