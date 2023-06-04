Bloomington
On-the-Go Story Time; 10:30 a.m. June 9, Miller Park bookmobile stop, Bloomington.
Tales for Tails registration open; June 7, Miller Park; program will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21; grades K-5; registration required.
Normal
Ready, Set, Read!; 10-11 a.m. June 6, Normal Public Library Community Room; ages 3-5.
Family STEAM; 4-6:30 p.m. June 5, Normal Public Library Community Room.
Jammie Jamboree; 6-6:30 p.m. June 8, Normal Public Library Book Nook.
Sign & Sing with Communication Junction; 10:30-11 a.m. June 9, Normal Public Library Community Room.
Carlock
Recycling with Ecology Action Center; 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 8, Carlock Public Library; ages 6 and up.
Clinton
Morning Yoga on the Lawn; 10 a.m. June 6, Vespasian Warner Library; bring mat or towel; registration required.
Succulents with DeWitt County Master Gardeners; 10:30 a.m. June 10, Vespasian Warner Library.
Minonk
Opening Program; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 5, Filger Library.
Saybrook
Book Your Summer; through July 29, Cheney's Grove Township Library, Saybrook; all ages.