Bloomington
On-the-Go Story Time; Noon June 30, Miller Park bookmobile stop.
D&D registration open; June 27; grades 3-5; meets at 2:30 p.m. July 11.
Tales for Tails registration open; June 28; grades K-5; meets at 5 p.m. July 12.
Normal
Ready, Set, Read!; 10-11 a.m. June 27, Normal Public Library; ages 3-5.
Fantastic Foam & More Science Show; 10 a.m. June 30, Community Room at Normal Public Library.
Big Red Barn Storywalk; July 1-31, Anderson Park.
Investigate Scientists Scavenger Hunt; July 1-31, children's floor at Normal Public Library.
Carlock
Tiny Chefs; 10-11 a.m. June 28 and July 1, Carlock Public Library; ages 7-18; registration required.
Clinton
Tabletop! Teen D&D; 1 p.m. June 28, Vespasian Warner Library; free; ages 12-18; registration required.
Campfire Jam; 7 p.m. June 29, Vespasian Warner Library; campfire, s'mores and music; outdoor event, weather permitting; bring blanket or lawn chairs; free; all ages; registration required.
Eureka
Manga and crafting program; 7-8 p.m. June 26, Eureka Public Library; ages 5-8; registration required.
Family Fun Day; 2-4 p.m. June 29, Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka; tractor show, petting zoo, barrel rides, play area and more; free.
Art at the Bodega; 5:30 p.m. June 29, Eureka Public Library; registration required.
Minonk
Magic show; 10:45 a.m. June 26, Filger Library.
Closing program; 10 a.m. June 29, Westside Park; karaoke, games, and prizes.