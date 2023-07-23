Bloomington
On-the-Go Story Time; Noon July 28, Holiday Park bookmobile stop; stories, music, movement, activities and fun.
Summer Reading Finale Party; 10 a.m. to noon July 29, Tipton Park south shelter.; games, crafts, prizes, snacks and story time.
Normal
Ready, Set, Read!; 10-11 a.m. July 25, Normal Public Library Community Room; ages 3-5.
Family STEAM; 4-6:30 p.m. July 25, Normal Public Library Community Room.
Jammie Jamboree; 6-6:30 p.m. July 27, Normal Public Library Book Nook; ages 0-5.
Sign & Sing with Communication Junction; 10:30-11 a.m. July 28, Normal Public Library Community Room.
Instrument Petting Zoo; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 27, Normal Public Library Community Room; ages 3-12.
Clinton
Master Naturalist Nature Nook: Catfish; 3-5 p.m. July 24, Vespasian Warner Library.
Morning Yoga on the Lawn; 10 a.m. July 25, Vespasian Warner Library
"Bee" a Pollinator Pal with 4-H; 2:30 p.m. July 27, Vespasian Warner Library.