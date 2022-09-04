 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

International Dot Day 2022; through Sept. 15, children's department at Bloomington Public Library.

Pop-up Story Time; 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 6, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; registration required. 

Tales for Tails; 5-6 p.m. Sept. 7, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; waitlist. 

Story Time; 10-10:30 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Sept. 8, The Junction, 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; registration required.

Pop-up Lego Construction; 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; registration required.

Normal

Lego My Library; 4-6 p.m. Sept. 6, Community Room at Normal Public Library; ages 2-12. 

Tween/Teen Crafternoons; 4-6 p.m. Sept. 18, Cafe at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.

Jammie Jamboree; 6-6:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Book Nook at Normal Public Library, ages 0-5 with caregiver, but all welcome.

Last day to register for Partners in Reading!; all day Sept. 9, Normal Public Library.

Sign and Sing; 10:30-11 a.m. Sept. 9, Community Room at Normal Public Library.

Eureka

Tie-Dye Friday; 3-4 p.m. Sept. 9, Eureka Public Library.

Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up; 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 10, Eureka Public Library.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar mocks Howard Stern over marriage bet: 'I think you owe us'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News