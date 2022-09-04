Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington
International Dot Day 2022; through Sept. 15, children's department at Bloomington Public Library.
Pop-up Story Time; 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 6, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; registration required.
Tales for Tails; 5-6 p.m. Sept. 7, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; waitlist.
Story Time; 10-10:30 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Sept. 8, The Junction, 301 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; registration required.
Pop-up Lego Construction; 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; registration required.
Normal
Lego My Library; 4-6 p.m. Sept. 6, Community Room at Normal Public Library; ages 2-12.
Tween/Teen Crafternoons; 4-6 p.m. Sept. 18, Cafe at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.
Jammie Jamboree; 6-6:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Book Nook at Normal Public Library, ages 0-5 with caregiver, but all welcome.
Last day to register for Partners in Reading!; all day Sept. 9, Normal Public Library.
Sign and Sing; 10:30-11 a.m. Sept. 9, Community Room at Normal Public Library.
Eureka
Tie-Dye Friday; 3-4 p.m. Sept. 9, Eureka Public Library.
Second Saturday LEGO Pop-Up; 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 10, Eureka Public Library.