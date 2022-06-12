Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

Pop-Up story time; 10 a.m. June 14, courtroom at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; ages 0-11; registration required.

STEAM: Lego Construction; 10-11 a.m., June 15, McLean County Extension Office, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington; ages 5-12; free; registration required.

Bike Care 101 with the WBRP Bike Co-Op; 2 p.m. June 15, WBRP, 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington; kids, teens and adults; registration required.

On-The-Go Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m., June 17, Miller Park bookmobile stop, Bloomington.

Pop-up Lego construction; 10 a.m., June 18, courtroom at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; ages 5-11; registration required.

Normal

Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m., June 13, Anderson Park, Normal; ages 0-2 with caregiver, all ages welcome.

Clean Planet, Happy Planet, The Ecology Action Center; 1-2 p.m. June 14, Community Room, Normal Public Library.

Bored Games; 2-4 p.m. June 15, Community Room B, Normal Public Library; recommended ages 10-13 but all teens and tweens welcome.

LEGO My Library; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 16, Community Room, Normal Public Library; ages 2-12 welcome.

A Peek Beneath The Beaten Path With Sugar Grove Nature Center; 10-11 a.m. June 17, Community Room, Normal Public Library; geared toward ages 5-10 but all welcome.

Carlock

Paint a birdhouse; 4-6 p.m., June 14 or 10 a.m.-noon, June 18, Carlock Public Library.

Eureka

Mystery Book Club June meeting; 10 a.m., June 13, Eureka Public Library.

Master Naturalist program on wildflowers; 6 p.m., June 14, Eureka Public Library; registration required.

Illinois Raptor Center's birds of prey; 11 a.m.-noon June 15, Eureka Lake Park Pavilion.

Intro to Genealogy program; 2 p.m., June 15, in-person and online, Eureka Public Library.

Teen movie night; 5 p.m., June 16, Eureka Public Library; ages 13-17.

Crochet Crafternoon; 2 p.m., June 17, Eureka Public Library; registration required.

Saybrook

Summer Reading Program: "Reading is an Adventure!"; June 14-July 14, Cheney's Grove Township Library, Saybrook; all ages.

