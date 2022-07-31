 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

World Photography Day 2022; Aug. 1-19, children's department at Bloomington Public Library.

Melvin's Exercise Bingo; Aug. 1-31, virtual room at Bloomington Public Library.

Pete the Cat's Library Fun; Aug. 1-31, children's department at Bloomington Public Library.

Construction Story Time; 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 2, McLean County Museum of History; ages 0-3 months to 11; registration required.

Normal

Baby Rock; 10-11 a.m. Aug. 8, Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-2 with caregiver but all ages welcome.

Eureka 

DIY fun for kids; all day, Aug. 1-5, the children's department at Eureka Public Library.

 

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News