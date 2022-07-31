Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington
World Photography Day 2022; Aug. 1-19, children's department at Bloomington Public Library.
Melvin's Exercise Bingo; Aug. 1-31, virtual room at Bloomington Public Library.
Pete the Cat's Library Fun; Aug. 1-31, children's department at Bloomington Public Library.
Construction Story Time; 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 2, McLean County Museum of History; ages 0-3 months to 11; registration required.
Normal
Baby Rock; 10-11 a.m. Aug. 8, Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-2 with caregiver but all ages welcome.
Eureka
DIY fun for kids; all day, Aug. 1-5, the children's department at Eureka Public Library.