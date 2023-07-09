Bloomington
D&D registration open; July 11; meets via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. July 25; ages 3-5.
Tales for Tails registration open; July 12, meets at 5 p.m. July 26; K-5.
On-the-Go Story Time; noon July 14, Franklin Park bookmobile stop.
Story Walk at Glorious Garden Festival; 1-5 p.m. July 14 and 9 a.m. to noon July 15, David Davis Mansion.
Normal
Ready, Set, Read!; 10-11 a.m. July 11, Normal Public Library; ages 3-5.
Jammie Jamboree; 6-6:30 p.m. July 13, Normal Public Library; ages 0-5.
Sign & Sing with Communication Junction; 10:30-11 a.m. July 14, Normal Public Library; ages 0-5.
Find Your Voice: How Plastic Bags Changed a Community!; 10-11 a.m. July 13, Normal Public Library; ages 5-12.
Carlock
Make ice cream in a bag; 10:30 a.m. to noon July 15, Carlock Public Library; all ages.
Clinton
Frog Songs; 4 p.m. July 10, Vespasian Warner Library; free; ages 5+; registration required.
Child-friendly morning yoga on the lawn; 10 a.m. July 11, Vespasian Warner Library; free; bring yoga mat or beach towel; registration required.
Teen color scratch postcards; 4 p.m. July 13, Vespasian Warner Library; free; ages 12-18.
Eureka
Animal Encounter with Wildlife Prairie Park; 10-11 a.m. July 10, Davenport Elementary School gym.
Bob Ross oil painting class; 4:30 p.m. July 13, Eureka Public Library; ages 14+.
Tie-Dye Friday; 3-4 p.m. July 14, Eureka Public Library; all ages.