Bloomington
Final Day of Summer Reading Program; July 31; bring completed reading log to library or bookmobile stop to claim prize.
Normal
Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. July 31, Normal Public Library Community Room; ages 0-2.
End of Summer Foam Party; 4:30-6 p.m. July 31, Underwood Park, 200 Jersey Ave.
Celebrating Differences Scavenger Hunt; Aug. 1-31, Normal Public Library Children's Services; ages 5-12.
Clinton
Tabletop! Teen D&D; 1 p.m. Aug. 2, Vespasian Warner Library, Clinton; ages 12-18; free; 4th level character needed; registration required.