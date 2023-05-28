Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bloomington

Summer reading program; May 30-July 31, Bloomington Public Library; kids, teens, and adults; pick up reading log at library or bookmobile or print online.

Registration open for Dungeons & Dragons program; May 30, kids 3-5, meet online via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. on June 13.

On-the-go story time; 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. June 2, Franklin Park bookmobile stop.

Normal

Summer reading kickoff party; 4-7 p.m. June 1, Normal Public Library; inflatables, lawn and carnival games, music, food and popsicles.

Celebrate Pride Month scavenger hunt; June 1-30, children's floor at Normal Public Library.

The Great Kapok Tree Storywalk; June 1-29, Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal.

Carlock

Summer reading kickoff; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., June 3, Carlock Public Library; games, snacks, face painting; all ages welcome; registration required; all ages.

Saybrook

2023 Library Crawl; June 1–Sept. 1; Pick up map at Cheney's Grove Township Library, Saybrook, and collect stickers from 17 participating Central Illinois libraries; All ages.

Eureka

Summer reading kickoff party; 4-6 p.m., June 1, Eureka Public Library; live music, treats, music, face painting, prizes and more. all ages; registration required.