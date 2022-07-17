 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

Enter to win Brookfield Zoo tickets; through July 31, children's department at the Bloomington Public Library.

Melvin's Nature Bingo; through July 31; ongoing event; virtual room; children's desk at Bloomington Public Library, bookmobile, drive-up lane and on the library website.

STEAM: Lego Construction; 10-11 a.m., July 20, McLean County Extension Office, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington; ages 5-12; free.

Normal

Summer Story Hour; 10-11 a.m., July 18, Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal; ages 3-5 with caregiver but all welcome.

Family STEAM; 4-6 p.m., July 19, Community Room at Normal Public Library.

Bored Games; 2-4 p.m., July 20, Community Room B at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.

Instrument Petting Zoo; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 21, Community Room at Normal Public Library; ages 3-8.

Tween Crafternoon; 2-4 p.m., July 21, Cafe at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.

Sign and Sing with Communication Junction; 10:30-11 a.m., July 22, Anderson Park, 206 W. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-5. 

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News