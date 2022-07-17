Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington
Enter to win Brookfield Zoo tickets; through July 31, children's department at the Bloomington Public Library.
Melvin's Nature Bingo; through July 31; ongoing event; virtual room; children's desk at Bloomington Public Library, bookmobile, drive-up lane and on the library website.
STEAM: Lego Construction; 10-11 a.m., July 20, McLean County Extension Office, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington; ages 5-12; free.
Normal
Summer Story Hour; 10-11 a.m., July 18, Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal; ages 3-5 with caregiver but all welcome.
Family STEAM; 4-6 p.m., July 19, Community Room at Normal Public Library.
Bored Games; 2-4 p.m., July 20, Community Room B at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.
Instrument Petting Zoo; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., July 21, Community Room at Normal Public Library; ages 3-8.
Tween Crafternoon; 2-4 p.m., July 21, Cafe at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.
Sign and Sing with Communication Junction; 10:30-11 a.m., July 22, Anderson Park, 206 W. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-5.