Bloomington
Tales for Tails program registration open; July 5; meets at 5 p.m. July 19; Bloomington Public Library.
On-the-Go Story Time; Noon July 7, Holiday Park bookmobile stop.
Normal
Floats and Funnies; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 7, Community Room at Normal Public Library.
Carlock
In-library scavenger hunt; regular library hours, July 3-8, Carlock Public Library; all ages.
Clinton
Soundwave String Phones; 5:30 p.m. July 6, Vespasian Warner Library; all ages; free; registration required.
Eureka
Zoomobile; 1-2 p.m. July 5, Davenport Elementary School gym; free.
DIY Candy Sushi program; 2 p.m. July 6, Eureka Public Library; ages 13-17; registration required.
New teen book club; 3 p.m. July 7, Eureka Public Library; ages 13-18.