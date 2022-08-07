 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

World Photography Day 2022; Aug. 1-19, children's department at Bloomington Public Library.

Melvin's Exercise Bingo; Aug. 1-31, virtual room at Bloomington Public Library.

Pete the Cat's Library Fun; Aug. 1-31, children's department at Bloomington Public Library.

"The Bad Guys" Party; 4-5 p.m. Aug. 9, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; grades 2-5; registration required.

On-The-Go Story Time; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Wingover bookmobile stop, Blue Heron Way at Haeffele. 

Drop-In Construction Activity; all day, Aug. 13, children's desk at Bloomington Public Library; ages 3-11. 

Normal

Baby Rock; 10-11 a.m. Aug. 8, Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-2 with caregiver but all ages welcome.

Sign and Sing with Communication Junction; 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 12, Anderson Park, 206 W. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-5 with caregiver; guests are asked to bring a blanket and may bring their own bubbles or stuffed animal. 

 

