Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

Pop-up story time; 10 a.m. June 7, courtroom at McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; ages 0-11; registration required.

Normal

Summer Story Hour; 10-11 a.m., June 6, Anderson Park, Normal; ages 3-5.

Family STEAM; 4-6 p.m. June 7, Community Room, Normal Public Library.

Bored Games; 2-4 p.m. June 8, Community Room, Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.

Tween Crafternoon; 2-4 p.m. June 9, Café, Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.

Sign and Sing with Communication Junction at the park; 10:30-11 a.m. June 10, Anderson Park, Normal; ages 0-5.

The Ultimate Video Gaming Experience; 2-4 p.m. June 10, Parking lot Fell entrance, Normal Public Library; ages 10 and up.

Carlock

Hula Hoop Fun: library summer reading program kick-off; 9:30-10:30 a.m. June 11, Carlock Park.

Eureka

Artful Mornings program for teens; 9:30 a.m.-noon June 6, Eureka Public Library; free for ages 12-17; all supplies provided; registration required.

Seed Saving for Gardeners program; 6 p.m. June 6, Eureka Public Library; registration required.

Reading Buddies; 2-2:30 p.m. June 7; 10:30-11 a.m., June 9, Eureka Public Library.

Coal Black Exotics to bring reptile show; 1-2 p.m. June 8, Eureka Public Library; presented by Coal Black Exotics from Dwight.

Crafting for a Cause teen program; 3-4 p.m. June 8, Eureka Public Library; free; registration required.

Paint Night in the afternoon for adults; 1-3:30 p.m. June 9, Eureka Public Library, $20 per person per class; registration required.

Afternoon art during the summer reading program; 3-4 p.m. June 9, Outdoor Pavilion, Eureka Public Library; free and open to all ages.

Tie-Dye Friday; 2-3 p.m. June 10, Eureka Public Library.