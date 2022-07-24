 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

Enter to win Brookfield Zoo tickets; through July 31, children's department at the Bloomington Public Library.

Melvin's Nature Bingo; through July 31; ongoing event; virtual room; children's desk at Bloomington Public Library, bookmobile, drive-up lane and on the library website.

Summer Reading Finale Party; 4-6 p.m., July 26, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

On-The-Go Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 29, Miller Park bookmobile stop, 900 W. Wood St., Bloomington.

Normal

Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. July 25, Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-2 with caregiver but all ages welcome.

Bored Games; 2-4 p.m. July 27, Community Room B at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14, but all teens and tweens welcome. 

Eureka 

Teen Take & Make Kit; July 29, Eureka Public Library; first come first serve; ages 12-17. 

