Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington
Enter to win Brookfield Zoo tickets; through July 31, children's department at the Bloomington Public Library.
Melvin's Nature Bingo; July 5-31; ongoing event; virtual room; children's desk, bookmobile, drive-up lane and on the library website.
On-The-Go Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 8, Miller Park bookmobile stop; ages 0-11.
Normal
Summer Story Hour; 10-11 a.m. July 5, Anderson Park, 206 W. College Ave., Normal; ages 3-5.
Bored Games; 2-4 p.m. July 6, Community Room B at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.
Tween Crafternoon; 2-4 p.m. July 7, café at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.
Sign and Sign with Communication Junction; 10:30-11 a.m. July 8, Anderson Park, 206 W. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-5.
Matilda Preview; 10 a.m.-noon July 9, Community Room at Normal Public Library.
Eureka
Forest Park Nature Center's Pathways presentation; 1-2 p.m. July 6, Eureka Lake Park Pavilion.
Crafting for a Cause; 3-4 p.m. July 6, Eureka Public Library outdoor pavilion; ages 12-17.
Artist-in-residence pottery demo; 2:30-4:30 p.m. July 7, Eureka Public Library.
Tie-Dye Friday; 2-3 p.m. July 8, Eureka Public Library.