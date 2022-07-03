 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

Enter to win Brookfield Zoo tickets; through July 31, children's department at the Bloomington Public Library.

Melvin's Nature Bingo; July 5-31; ongoing event; virtual room; children's desk, bookmobile, drive-up lane and on the library website.

On-The-Go Story Time; 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 8, Miller Park bookmobile stop; ages 0-11.

Normal

Summer Story Hour; 10-11 a.m. July 5, Anderson Park, 206 W. College Ave., Normal; ages 3-5.

Bored Games; 2-4 p.m.  July 6, Community Room B at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.

Tween Crafternoon; 2-4 p.m. July 7, café at Normal Public Library; ages 10-14.

Sign and Sign with Communication Junction; 10:30-11 a.m. July 8, Anderson Park, 206 W. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-5.

Matilda Preview; 10 a.m.-noon July 9, Community Room at Normal Public Library.

Eureka 

Forest Park Nature Center's Pathways presentation; 1-2 p.m. July 6, Eureka Lake Park Pavilion.

Crafting for a Cause; 3-4 p.m. July 6, Eureka Public Library outdoor pavilion; ages 12-17.

Artist-in-residence pottery demo; 2:30-4:30 p.m. July 7, Eureka Public Library.

Tie-Dye Friday; 2-3 p.m. July 8, Eureka Public Library.

