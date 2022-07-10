 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington

Enter to win Brookfield Zoo tickets; through July 31, children's department at the Bloomington Public Library.

Melvin's Nature Bingo; through July 31; ongoing event; virtual room; children's desk at Bloomington Public Library, bookmobile, drive-up lane and on the library website.

STEAM: Lego Construction; 10-11 a.m. July 13, McLean County Extension office, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington; ages 5-12; free; registration required.

On-The-Go Story Time; 3:30-4:30 p.m. July 13, Evergreen Park bookmobile stop, Bloomington; ages 0-11.

Glorious Garden Festival StoryWalk; 1-5 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 16, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington.

Pop-Up Lego Construction; 10-11 a.m., July 16, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; ages 5-11; registration required.

Normal

Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. July 11, Anderson Park, 503 E. College Ave., Normal; ages 0-2.

Bored Games; 2-4 p.m. July 13, Community Room B at Normal Public Library.

Lego My Library; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14, Community Room at Normal Public Library; ages 2-12.

Much Ado About Quite A Lot; 10-11 a.m. July 15, Community Room at Normal Public Library.

