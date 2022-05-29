Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promote reading

Bloomington
READ Beyond the Beaten Path; May 31-Aug. 1; summer reading program, Bloomington Public Library.
Drop-In for Summer Fun; May 31-Aug. 1, during library hours, Bloomington Public Library; kids can drop into the children's department and enjoy activities,
STEAM: Lego Construction; 10-11 a.m., June 1, McLean County Extension Office, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington; open to ages 5-12; free.
On-The-Go Story Time; 3:30-4:30 p.m. June 1, Evergreen Park bookmobile stop; ages 0-11; no registration required.
On-The-Go Story Time; 9:30-10:30 a.m. June 2, Wingover bookmobile stop; ages 0-11; no registration required.
Story time at the farmers market; 10-10:30 a.m. June 4, farmers market in downtown Bloomington; all ages.
Normal
Read Beyond the Beaten Path; summer reading program, begins June 1, Normal Public Library.
Celebrate Pride Month scavenger hunt; all day June 1-30, Children's Department, Normal Public Library.
Backyard Wildlife 101 with Wildlife Prairie Park; 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon June 3, Community Room, Normal Public Library; ages 5-12; registration required.
Carlock
Summer reading program registration; May 31-June 18, Carlock Public Library.