Books to Benefit plans fall sale Nov. 4-7

NORMAL — Books to Benefit, a local nonprofit, will host a fall sale from Nov. 4-7 at their facility at 360 Wylie Drive, Normal.

Over 25,000 books will be available for purchase, with children's books and paperbacks priced at 50 cents and hardbacks at $2. Rare or new books will be individually priced. All proceeds from the sale will support STAR Adult Literacy of Bloomington, Youth Build of McLean County reading and literacy programs and scholarships at Heartland Community College to assist students with textbook purchases.

The sale will run Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a $10 entry donation per person. Other days will have no entry charge. The sale will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 am. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The half-price sale on Sunday, Nov. 7, will be from noon to 4 p.m. Masks are required for admission to the sale.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

