Bloomington woman writes children's book set at Starved Rock

BLOOMINGTON — Having lived across the state of Illinois, Jillian Duchnowski of Bloomington said she is interested in how certain places can influence the kind of people we are and the kind of people we become.

When brainstorming how to put a fantasy spin on this idea for her upcoming children's book, Duchnowski thought about mermaids who travel to Starved Rock State Park, a spot she regularly visited while living in Northern Illinois.

She thought having friendships with mermaids who traveled to and from Starved Rock could symbolize a person's reluctance to part with old friends, and how meeting new people can change your life.

These themes of meeting new people are at the center of Duchnowski's newest book, "The Traveling Mermaids of Starved Rock," which will be published in the coming months with the help of a Kickstarter campaign.

This is the second book of her planned "Cassidy’s Illinois Adventures" series.

Each book will focus on a girl named Cassidy, who learns life lessons through encounters with mythical creatures in some of Illinois' most historic landmarks.

Although her day job is writing paid advertorials, Duchnowski said she sees children's books as a bit of an escape.

"To see children interact with that is its own kind of magic," Duchnowski said.

Her Kickstarter campaign will also raise money to print hardback editions of her first book, "The Lost Fairy of Allerton."

That book follows Cassidy as she goes on a magical tour through Allerton Park alongside a fairy. Together, they visit some of the most iconic statues of Monticello's Allerton Park, including the Sun Singer and the Fu Dogs.

Paperback versions of "Cassidy and the Lost Fairy of Allerton" are available for purchase on Amazon. As of Friday, the book has 4.7 out of five stars based on 46 ratings.

Duchnowski's books are illustrated by Ana Rankovic, a children's book and gaming graphic designer out of Serbia.

In addition to the fantasy tale, Duchnowski's new book contains a brief history of Starved Rock as well as a series of photos taken by her husband, Rob Carroll. Duchnowski's friend Debi Haas also supplied some photos of ice climbers scaling the frozen waterfalls at Starved Rock.

Although Garden of the Gods in Southern Illinois might be the location of Cassidy's next adventure, Duchnowski said she hasn't gotten far into that pursuit.

"A more firm goal I have is that with all these places, I noticed graffiti, and littering seems to be a perpetual problem," Duchnowski said. "But even at Starved Rock, you don't have to really look very hard to see people etch into sandstone bluffs, and writing and etching on wooden walkways and stairways."

In response, Duchnowski said she is toying with the idea of creating a coloring book featuring Cassidy warning kids not to deface historical sites.

"Since that concept really isn't rooted in a place, I don't think it will necessarily be rooted in a landmark," Duchnowski said.

The Kickstarter campaign runs through Aug. 18.

Should the campaign hit its $4,000 goal, the donations will cover the costs of a small print run and preliminary marketing. Any money collected above the goal will go toward printing more books and investing in additional marketing heading into the holiday season.

Visit Duchnowski's "Cassidy's Illinois Adventures Children's Books" Facebook page for more information on her books.