Bloomington-Normal to go nuts for Nuts Festival

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal is shelling out a new kind of festival at the end of the summer, and it’s about to be nuts.

The Stable Music Hall & Lounge will host the festival on Front Street with live music, a “go nuts” kids zone and local vendors.

“We are excited to offer this new opportunity for the Bloomington-Normal community and visitors to come together and celebrate all things nuts,” says Matt Hawkins, director of sports and market development for the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Organizers have more than a few nutty ideas in store to "pecan" interest, including nut-inspired food and beverage tastings and live cooking demonstrations from a professional chef.

The vendor market, from 1 to 7 p.m., will offer locally grown and produced products from local restaurants, food trucks, breweries, retailers, arts organizations and nonprofits.

The food and drink offerings will either feature nuts as an ingredient or pair well with nuts, organizers said.

Musicians will take the stage from 1 to 10 p.m. with a lineup featuring Adie Mendez, Jaik Willis, NoRobot and Chicago funk soul band Rick King’s Royal Hustle.

Hawkins said the festival will be free to attend, with all performances and activities complimentary for attendees. Food and drink purchases can be made directly with participating vendors, and no outside food or drink will be permitted, aside from water.

The outdoor street festival is kid- and pet-friendly and will proceed rain or shine.

