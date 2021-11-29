World AIDS Day event planned in Normal

NORMAL — Events are being planned in Normal to commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday.

University Galleries, part of Illinois State University's Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts, is one of more than 100 locations around the world holding a screening of the video "Enduring Care" in conjunction with Visual AIDS, a group focused on raising awareness and fighting AIDS through art. A full list of screenings are at visualaids.org.

A presentation by Alexander Martin, an area artist and outreach specialist for Central Illinois Friends, is also planned.

"Enduring Care" highlights the importance of long term care workers in helping HIV-positive people, arguing that medicines alone are not enough to solve the AIDS epidemic.

The video includes new commissioned works by Katherine Cheairs, Cristóbal Guerra, Danny Kilbride, Abdul-Aliy A. Muhammad and Uriah Bussey, Beto Pérez, Steed Taylor and J Triangular and the Women's Video Support Project.

The event will also provide information on AIDS/HIV resources available in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County, the gallery's event page said.

Groups involved in organizing the event and which provide resources for HIV-positive people include Central Illinois Friends, Prairie Pride Coalition, Planned Parenthood, McLean County Health Department and Positive Health Solutions.

The event is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at University Galleries, in Suite 103 of 11 Uptown Circle. It is free and open to the public.

